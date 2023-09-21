Funeral service for Delores “Lor” McKenzie, 65 yrs., a resident of off #14 Sakis Close of Soldier Road & formerly of Love Hill, Andros, will be held at Mt. Ethel Native Baptist Church, Love Hill, Andros, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev’d. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey, assisted by Rev’d. Leon Hinsey. Interment made in Love Hill Cemetery, Love Hill, Andros.

Left to mourn her passing are:

Children: Shanell & Juan Camacho, Timothy, Juliette, and Laurie Hinsey, and Mannix Barton.

Grandchildren: Dericko (Roconda) Hinsey, Makaveli, McGrady & Tatum Hinsey, Oswald Poitier Jr., Drexler & Deangelo Frazier, Mantayo & Manesha Barton.

Great-grandchildren: Dereniko, Dream & Delano Hinsey, Ra’kye Adderley and Miguel Poitier.

Sisters: Evangelist Sabrina Johnson, Cynthia, Melanie & Sharon McKenzie, and Minister Brendalee Woodside.

Brothers: Derrick, Arthur Jr., Glenroy Sr., and Eddison McKenzie

Nieces: Cheryl (Burdett) Cartwright, Sherral (Melton) Cooper, Margo (Stephen) Chipman, Janea Gaitor, Kimberly (Frederick) Hield, Anika (Humphrey) Rolle, Melissa & Georgette Mackey, Dr. Khanja Edgecombe, Cyprianna, Glendina & Malika McKenzie and Nathalie Knowles.

Nephews: Kevin Solomon, Kenderieo Edgecombe, Dangelo, Godfrey, Bradley Jr. & Shamark Mackey, Anthony & Glenroy Jr. McKenzie.

Grand Nieces/Nephews: Sherene, Shervinique, Sherquelle, Shervan, Brenique, Brandy, Britney and Shervin Mackey, Fabian, Humphrey Jr., Cobinique and Coby Rolle, David and Daniel Adderley, Kimmyah Hield, Kimnesha Dean Destiny, Trinity, Stephen Jr. and Joshua Chipman, Najee Stubbs and Burdette Jr., Ashton Pelecanos.

Aunts & Uncles: Corraine Bain-McKenzie, Mildred Maurice, Doreen McKenzie, Ulamae Smith, Queenie Bain, Patsy Simmons, Ella Russell, Erla, Barbara & Gloria McKenzie and Netlean King of Chicago, Illinois, Charles, Lionel, Leonard (Dorothy) and Kenneth Bain and Rudolph Coakley.

Other Family & Friends including: Lorenda Woodside, Dr. Deborah Campbell, Theresa Williams, Melvern Sands, Magnolia King, Betty Ferguson, Shirleymae, Eloise, Elevise, Princess, Elizabeth and Vernetta Canter, Sherry Bowleg & Family, Pearline Bain, Florence Mackey, Aniska “Cabbage” Russell, Dianne McKenzie-Seymour and Lakeisha Burrows, Heide Russell & Family, Tyrone Pinder, Kirkwood (Paulette) Campbell, Kirvin (Michelle) Campbell, Kendrick (Shanique) Campbell, Sherman & Charles Canter, Gary, Norman, Lionel, Tyrone & Carvel Bain, William McKenzie, Leonardo & Lavaughn Burrows, and their respective families, Rev. Leon &Sister Annamae Hinsey, Rev. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey & Family, Rozelda Thompson, Pearl & Freddie Hinsey & Family, Rev. Henry & Betty Hinsey & Family, Rev. Dr. Dorenda Dean & Family, Elizabeth & Wenzel Hanna, Jane Bodie & Family, Minister Betty Hanna, Maryann Brown & Family, Nicole McKenzie & Family, Val Rolle & Family, Rev. Hamilton & Family, Lillian Taylor, J’mayiah Green, Kayla Cooper, Nakel “Kelly” Neely-Seymour, Karis Rolle, Shakera Thompson, Tiffany Barton & Family, Jeana Morley & Family, Maria Coakley & Family, Raquel Woodside & Family, Marvis Forbes & Family, Pam Symonette & Family, Jackie & Family, Kimberly brown & Family, Nera Spence & Family, Idamae Nesbitt & Family, Nishka Hanna & Family, Berthamae Woodside & Family, Tasha Gittens & Family, Christine Rolle & Family, Juliette Mackey & Family, Brenda Johnson & Family, Cleo & Val Rolle & Family, Nicole Tyler & Family, Georgette Mackey, Lilith Burrows, Doctors and Medical Staff of Princess Margaret Hospital, the Bain, McKenzie, Hinsey, Hanna, Evans, Agaro, Pinder, Rolle, Gaitors, Cleare, Braynen, Seymour, Neymour, Frazier, Dean, Mackey, Edgecombe, Coakley, Adderley, Brown, Duncombe, Mt. Ethel Native Baptist Church Family, and the entire Love Hill, Central, North & South Andros Communities.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 2-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church in Andros from 5:00 p.m.