Delores McKenzie, 65 yrs., a resident off #14 Sakis Close of Soldier Road & formerly of Love Hill, Andros, died

She is survived by her son: Timothy Hinsey; 3 daughters: Shanell Camacho of Kissimmee Orlando Fl., Juliette & Lora Hinsey; numerous grandchildren; 4 sisters: Sabrina Johnson, Cynthia McKenzie, Melanie Mackey & Sharon McKenzie; 4 brothers: Derek, Arthur, Glenroy & Eddison and a host of other relatives & friends.