Delta announces full resumption of operations at LPIA

Citing an uptick in demand for The Bahamas, Delta Air Lines yesterday announced the full resumption of airport operations at Lynden Pindling International Airport, and the need to take on 56 new hires.

Tourism officials have said forward bookings for the first quarter of 2023 are already 16 percent ahead of 2019’s historic levels.

“In response to the growth in demand for travel in the market, Delta Air Lines is resuming full management of its airport operations in Nassau, hiring 56 positions that will perform airport customer service functions, including customer check-in, gate duties and ramp operations. The positions include industry-leading compensation and benefits, as well as travel perks with the airline, ranked sixth best employer in the world by Forbes,” Delta said in a release yesterday.

“Delta Air Lines employs more than 80,000 people throughout the globe. New Nassau employees will be joining Delta’s renowned culture that puts its people first, brings people together and gives back to the communities Delta serves. Delta has a longstanding history of community engagement in The Bahamas, including through evacuation flights, transporting life-saving supplies on Delta Cargo, and supporting disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross.”

Delta said its Nassau operations will continue to be serviced by its current partner Unifi, working alongside Delta’s current station leaders as they work to hire the new employees.

“We are looking forward to continuing to climb to new heights internationally, and Delta’s commitment to our customers and the people of the Bahamas has never been stronger,” said Jim Davis, Delta’s vice president of airport operations, international.

“We look forward to celebrating the growth of our Delta family in Nassau,” he added.

The Bahamas has welcomed 4.7 million visitors up to September this year.