Delta launching new Miami to Nassau service on Nov. 5

The Bahamas is getting more airlift from Delta Air Lines, with a new route from Miami International Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport this fall, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said in a statement. This will be the first time the Atlanta-based carrier will feature direct flights from Miami to The Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said these additional flights will help to drive record tourism numbers this year.

Cooper said recently that the visitor numbers to The Bahamas could top eight million.

“This move is another demonstration of the incredible demand for the destination and the reward of our efforts to strengthen partnerships to increase stopover visitors to our shores,” said Cooper.

“The route will help satisfy that demand and it will also help Bahamians get to and from Florida easier.”

The Ministry of Tourism said its data reveals that Florida is the top selling US market for Bahamas itineraries, with Miami alone being the gateway for more than 70,000 visitors to The Bahamas in the first six months of 2023.

The ministry said Delta’s direct morning flight is expected to begin on November 5 and will operate daily. It added that the airline will fly a Boeing 737-800 into this jurisdiction year-round after the November start.

“With this route, Delta Air Lines will service Nassau from five US airports for the winter, including Atlanta, Boston, JFK, and LaGuardia,” the statement said.

The Bahamas has picked up lots of new airlift for the upcoming winter season, with Alaska Airlines slated to begin direct service from Los Angeles and Seattle to Nassau this December, and JetBlue scheduled to begin direct service from Los Angeles to Nassau, beginning in November.