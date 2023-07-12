Deltec Bank sponsors the next generation of sailing talent

Deltec Bank and Trust Limited (Deltec Bank) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Bahamas National Sailing School, marking the country’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

The sponsorship program will cover the costs associated with professional sailing lessons for 10 students, in the amount of $30,000, and the purchase of new sailing boats for the school. Deltec Bank will also host the spring championship in 2024, which represents an exciting third and final qualifier for international race teams.

As a maritime nation, The Bahamas has a rich history of sailing, as a means of inter-island transportation of goods, primarily in the fishing industry, and as a leisure and competitive sport. This past April, in the House of Assembly, a motion was passed to name sailing as the national sport of The Bahamas, underpinning the Bahamian spirit and evolution of the sport in the country. A pillar of The Bahamas’ community, providing greater access to sailing was a natural step for Deltec Bank and its ongoing local stewardship.

“Sailing has long been a part of the fabric of The Bahamas, and despite our global reach, Deltec Bank has always been proud to call The Bahamas home,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deltec Bank and Trust Odetta Morton. “We strongly believe in the power of sport and education to open doors to opportunity and are proud to contribute to The Bahamas’ rich maritime culture by investing in the next generation of sailing talent.”

Since the announcement of sailing as the country’s new national sport, the Bahamas National Sailing School has received a surge of interest from youth keen to learn the basic skills this summer. Alumni of the school have gone on to sail at the collegiate level, acquired college scholarships based on their sailing merit, and even entered careers in the industry. Although the school endeavors to make the sport available to Bahamian youth from all walks of life, as a non-profit organization, it relies on funding from the government and private sectors to continue its operations and associated events, including its annual optimist national championship, a sailing event that takes place at the Nassau Yacht Club in October.

After the Deltec Bank Spring Championship, top sailors will be selected to attend the world championships, and the North American and European championships, representing The Bahamas.

“We are incredibly grateful and excited to partner with Deltec Bank to advance our sailing programs this summer. Our motto has always been rooted in making a difference in the lives of youth through sailing and teaching our students to stay focused on making their dreams come true,” said Emma Tinkler, representing the Bahamas National Sailing School. “Deltec Bank’s support not only helps us fulfill our mission of providing accessible sailing education, but it also directly supports our students in achieving their ambitions.”

The official check presentation with the Deltec-sponsored students was held yesterday, and the new sailing boats will be operational by early next year.

The Bahamas National Sailing School offers comprehensive educational programs, training opportunities, and competitive events for the youth across the nation. The school strives to create a sustainable sailing ecosystem that aids in the development of the next generation of national and international sailing champions.