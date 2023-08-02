Deltec to submit motions to dismiss lawsuits by FTX investor

Deltec Bank & Trust does not anticipate that it or its clients will be affected by a putative class-action lawsuit filed against the bank in the state of Washington by a former FTX investor last week.

Deltec said in a statement sent to Guardian Business yesterday that it plans to submit motions to dismiss two complaints by Conner O’Keefe, who contends that Deltec and other financial institutions were complicit with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, to misuse clients’ funds.

The first complaint was filed in February.

Deltec contended in its statement that the bank and its Chairman Jean Chalopin, who is named in the complaints, plan to continue the defense against the claims leveled against them.

“On February 22, a putative class-action complaint was filed by an FTX investor in federal court in Miami, Florida, alleging that over a dozen banks, venture capital firms, and accountants were somehow aware of and facilitated the fraud of FTX and its former CEO,” Deltec said.

“The complaint includes frivolous claims against Deltec Bank and its chairman, Jean Chalopin.

“Last week, the FTX investor filed another putative class-action complaint in the state of Washington asserting the same frivolous claims.

“Deltec Bank and Mr. Chalopin plan to continue to vigorously defend against the meritless claims in the complaint, and motions to dismiss both lawsuits will be forthcoming.”

Deltec Bank insisted in its statement that neither it nor Chalopin had any knowledge ofBankman-Fried’s schemes or those undertaken by other FTX executives.

O’Keefe’s complaint insists that some of Bankman-Fried’s reported misuse of clients’ funds could absolutely not have occurred without help from the banks.

“With shared objectives and complementary motives, defendants conspired with FTX to perpetuate the fraud, and each committed critical overt acts in furtherance of it,” the complaint reads.

“Defendants provided a suite of non-routine, high risk banking services to FTX, when traditional financial institutions would not, including accepting and/or transferring class members (defined herein) funds into accounts that defendants knew were held by entities that SBF separately owned; developing proprietary blockchain software and other infrastructure necessary to SBF’s looting of class members funds; and helping to fence class member funds across the US border.

“SBF could not have perpetuated the fraud without this assistance from defendants.

“Plaintiff O’Keefe, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated (class members), seeks damages for defendants’ knowing and substantial assistance in furtherance of SBF’s fraud.”

Despite the continuing fallout and negative attention, Deltec does not expect an impact on itself or its clients.

“Class action lawsuits are common and the filing of a class action lawsuit does not indicate any wrongdoing, nor does it ensure that a class will be certified,” the Deltec statement said.

“Deltec Bank holds an unwavering commitment to good corporate governance practices, regulatory compliance, and sound risk management in the course of conducting its business.

“Client assets are held off balance sheet and Deltec Bank maintains a conservative balance sheet, which is governed by stringent regulatory requirements, and is independently audited.

“Deltec Bank conducts its banking relationships in a manner that is fully compliant with all applicable laws and sound risk management practices.”