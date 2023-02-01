Funeral service for the late Demetrius Wellington Clarke age 43 years of #34 Tropical Ave, Twynam Heights will be held at Zion Yamacraw Baptist Church Yamacraw Hill Road, Nassau, Bahamas, on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Glendon E. Rolle, Ph. D. Esq. Senior Pastor of Zion Yamacraw Baptist Church, assisted by other ministers of religion. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish his memories: Mother: Valerie T. Butler nee Moss; Father: Don Clarke; Stepfather: Don L. Butler; Fiancee: Natasha Joseph; Brother: Dion Clarke (Karlene); Sisters: Donette Patton (Gladstone),Doneisha Butler (Reno); Nieces: Dionte Clarke-Joseph (Matthew),Reniah Brown; Grandniece: Milan Joseph; Grandnephew: MatthewJoseph Jr.; Aunts: Pastor Carolyn Saunders (Livingston), Dianne Butler (Craig),Laverne Stubbs (Wellington), Beverly Boyd (Albert), Paulette Dean(Keith), Vernette Lynes (Sean), Shirley Clarke; Uncles: Donald Nicholas (Nicola), Cleso Clarke; Numerous Cousins include: Michael Higgs (Alexia), CharmaineRahming, Livingston Saunders, Tamale Knowles (Angela), HowaniaThompson, Creanne Butler, Tamara Mackey (Adrian), TommikaRamsey (Fred), Tommia Bowe, Phillip Rolle, Keino Rolle (Kristin),Quintessa Glinton (Branden), Keisha McKenzie (Dominic), BreelBaker, Aliyah Kemp, Verneisha Knowles, Shaunae Lynes, Sean LynesJr., Versean Lynes, Donnell, Nicoya and Donald Nicholas Jr., RicardoAllen, Peiro Allen, Andrell Allen, Sharanda Allen, Daren Allen, Delano,Reo and Kera Major; Twenty seven (27) other cousins; Other Relatives and Friends include: Chadston Cooper, Gino Finley,Jerry Joseph, Christine Miller & Family, Gladys Knowles & Family,Enid Stuart & Family, Cheryl Adderley & Family, Bernadette Smith& Family, Brenda Dawkins & Family, Tanya McDonald, OrdetteSimms & Family, Barbara Gardiner & Family, The Stuart Family, AsherAnderson & Family, The Englerston Family, The Mason Family, TheWallace Family, Johan Pinder & Family; Special Thanks: The Security Dept.-Ministry of Education, The Staffof Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture (past & present), The CustomsDept., The Public Treasury Dept. The Medical & Surgical Staff ofPrincess Margaret Hospital especially Oncology Dept., ENT Clinic,A&E Dept., Male Orthopedic Ward and Sister Patrice Solomon,Restview Funeral Home & Crematorium and other relatives andfriends too numerous to mention.

Sleep on Demetrius Wellington Clarke, take your rest, we love you but Jesus loves you best!

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.