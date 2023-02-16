Funeral Service for Dencil Taylor age 71 years and a resident of #97 Magellan Crest Freeport and formerly of Nassau will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 18th, February 2023 at Mary Star of The Sea Catholic Church, East Sunrise Highway. Officiating will be Fr. O.J Ferguson and interment will follow in the Grand Bahama Memorial Park #2, Frobisher Drive.

Left to cherish his memories are his Loving and Faithful wife: Joan Taylor; children: Dencil Taylor Jr. and Dexter Taylor; grandchildren: D’angelo Taylor and Jameer Taylor; brother-in- law: Philip (Dindi) Taylor of Atlanta Georgia; sisters- in- law: Lulamae Greaves, Margaret McCain of West Palm Beach and Sandra Ann Rahming; brothers: Mitchell and Joshua (Bluneva) Taylor; sister: Dorothy Esther Taylor; nieces: Michelle Burrows, Linda (Michael) Roach,Nicola (Bradley Sr.) Mckinney, Opal Swan, Tamandra Cooper, Lenora and Torey McDonald, Henria Russell, Rossie Mckinney, Tangia Taylor, Joshanqua and Greco Evans, Marie (Barry Sr.) Griffin,Tiffinet ( Glenroy) Stuart Hall, Tainell (Ranford) Munroe, Javann ( Chris) Wells, Michaela Taylor, Nia Taylor, Sherry (Carl) Stubbs, Charmaine (Emmanuel) Butler, Lisa ( David ) Pugh, Latina ( Tony) Rolle, Sherrel (Carl) Stubbs and Sandra Roberts; nephews: Michael (Latisha) Ingraham, Jonathan, Tavarrus and Rowan Taylor, Andre Johnson, Stephen ( Sybil ) Bullard, Garvin Douglas, Ledga ( Tabatha ) Stuart, Anton “Dax “ (Bridgette) Stuart, Shawn Brown, Valdez ( Gillian “English” ) Brown, Daren Brown, Quincy Brown, Bryantino (Neteisha) Rahming, Marco Verrino Taylor, Davan, Isaac and Leonardo Taylor, Anton and Antonio (Dellarese) and Zchivago Smith; grandnieces: Italia Collie (Shawn), Tershell (Joseph) Burgess, Tamia Seymour, Faith Cooper, Isabella Smith, Emani and Emilia Evans, Jamya Moxey, Barrise Griffin, Lededra Stuart, Antonea Stuart Burrows, Tyrnea Stuart, Erin Brown, Tatyana, Shiana, Sierra, Brea Brown, Shanae Taylor, Khyda Hanna, Anna Wells, Ammishaiddai Rahming;

grandnephews: Shamir Seymour, Michael Russell, D’mar Williams, Rashaad Scott, J’Shawn Bethel, Karter Nairn, Jonathan Jr., Senator the Honorable Barry Griffin, Noah Rainor, Shawn Jr., Edward, Ethan, Jayden and Carson Wells; god children: Dayanis, Rose’, Ravia and Julian; special friend: Maudline Forbes;

other relative and friends including: Jacinta White, Apostle Ken Strachan, George Moncur, Michael Wright, Oswald Knowles, Ishmael and Bertha Laing, “The Magellan Crest and Wellington Drive Neighbors”, Coralee Bodie, Denise Clarke, Tyrone Taylor, Stephanie McCartney, Jermaine and Jamal Cleare, Theresa Capron, Retirees Chat Group of G.B. Power, C.J., G.B.Taxi Union, The Percy Munnings Family, Verna Kemp, Brenda Grant, Helen Rolle, Ena, Edgar, Lute, Warren, Vernie, Carlfred, Charlene Curry and Family, Margaret Taylor, Margaret and Marilyn Davis, “The Kemp Road Crew”, Gertrude Clarke, Eric Russell, “The Smiths of Tall Pines”, The Rolle Family of the Block, Eddie Marshall, Austin “Frankie” McIntosh, Jr., Millerene and Henry Bridgewater, Drexel Dorsette, Oimer Glinton, Everleen Whymns, Ernestine Smith,Esther and Lloyd Walker, Fred and Carolyn Black, Jenniemae Greene, Olive Rahming and Family, The Roach Family, The Symonette Family, The McIntosh Family, Mrs. Beneby and Family, Joan Cooper and Family, Agnes Dorsette and Family, Elaine Munroe and Family, The Rolle Family, Cathy McKenzie and Family, Tency Evans , Jovan and Family, Thea, Mary, Lynn and Donald McIntosh, Dedrie Pierre, George McKinney, Orene Munnings,Lottie Celstine Laurene Turner and Family, Joel Knowles, Leonie Beneby, Doris Cooper, Crystal Hepburn, Brittany McKenzie, Alfred “Purple” Sweeting, Isaac McKenzie and Family, Mavis Hutchinson and Family

CareTakers: Flecher Jones, Louise McIntosh and Mary Bain; adopted children: Cheryl Tiegs (Crofton), Demetri Swann, Detra Bethel, Toya Evans and Elvis.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Yager Funeral Home & Crematorium, Queen’s Highway on Friday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m.