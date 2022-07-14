Obituaries

Denero Delron Anderson

Denero Delron Anderson, 27 yrs., a resident of Deep Creek, Eleuthera, died at Rock Sound Clinic on June 30, 2022.

He is survived by his mother: Olamae Anderson; father: Stanley Strachan; 1 daughter: Danea Anderson; 1 son: Jayden Anderson; 2 adopted sons: Mark Davis & Lamont Samuel Jr.; 1 sister: Juanya Strachan; 1 adopted sister: Lucinda Brave; 5 brothers: George, Elton & Rico Strachan, Terelle & Thomas Pinder; 6 aunts: Gertrude Clarke of Freeport, Yvette Strachan of Deep Creek, Eleuhtera, Cherli, Sherilyn & Deidre Strachan & Merlease Thompson of Eleuthera; 4 uncles: Samuel & David Anderson, Bradley & Christopher Strachan & a host of other relatives & friends.

