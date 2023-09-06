Dengue cases continue rising

Some Bahamians may have recently contracted dengue fever and not realized it because they had little to no symptoms, according to Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville.

Individuals who contracted dengue fever in 2011, when serotypes 1 and 2 were common, and contract those same serotypes this time around, may have the immunological profile to fend off any serious or even noticeable sickness.

Darville made the comments about the viral infection as he clarified that serotype 3 of dengue fever, which appears to be spreading most prominently, is not more harmful than 1 and 2.

“If you’ve been exposed to type 1 and type 2, and you are exposed to type 3, the possibility of the reaction being more severe is the case,” Darville explained.

“The majority of cases that we found in New Providence, at this particular time, is type 3. We believe from the last dengue outbreak in The Bahamas of any severe proportion in 2011, the serotypes were 1 and 2.

“So if there’s an immunological profile in the country, it is from 1 and 2, which means there could have been some people exposed to dengue with 1 or 2 and had very mild symptoms and didn’t know you had dengue.

“And then there are some who are exposed and have severe forms of the manifestation of dengue.

“The reality is if you’ve been exposed to 1 and 2 and you are exposed to 3, the possibility of you having a more severe reaction exists, but it is not that type 3 is more severe than type 1 and 2.”

Darville said there are 52 cases in The Bahamas, with the cases confined to New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Health officials said there were over 200 confirmed cases in 2011 and more than 7,000 suspected cases.

Symptoms of dengue include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, aches, and pains such as eye pain, muscle, bone and joint pain.

“We are concerned about any rise in cases,” Darville said.

“We’ve been looking at the demographic associated with a new increase. Over the weekend, we had an additional 19 or 20 cases added to the 30 cases that we had before.

“We are once again telling the Bahamian people to look at your surroundings, ensure that you don’t have any buckets of water lying around that can cause growth of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

“We upped our fogging but of course, fogging only knocks what’s airborne, and if you have these receptacles filled with water around the home you continue to breed.

“That is the concern. So the Department of Environmental Health is working very closely with the ministry to really get the message out, and to be very aggressive with the cases that we do find and the residents where we go in and we do a spot check and fix the situation surrounding.”

Six people were hospitalized with dengue fever at last report.

“It’s very important to us to let the population know that the dengue can be very serious and it’s important to once again execute the appropriate measure,” Darville said.

“Also, this week, we found cases in Grand Bahama. And so, I believe we have three confirmed cases in Grand Bahama with the possibility of an admission … or maybe two.

“We are upping our investigation and fogging as well as going from door to door with those cases that we do find to ensure that the environment is protected so there is no increased breeding.”