DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

DEACON DENNIS LLEWELLYN FORBES “SPIDER” age 64 years of #10 Hillary Ave, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, New Providence on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Sharlene Forbes; Sons: Llewellyn Forbes and Kier Forbes; Daughter: Shacoda Forbes; Grandsons: Da’Kairi Dennis Forbes, Chance Stuart and Cody Stuart; Father: Joseph Forbes; Mother: Mavis Holbert; Sisters: Paulett Huyler, Keala Malone, Carman Forbes, Althea Forbes-Grant, Jan Hield and Jennifer Forbes; and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.