Death Notice of A Gem

Dennis Uriah Culmer Age: 53 Years of North Palmetto Point Eleuthera, complete his last building and made his final catch at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Dennis is preceded in death by his:

Father: Ellis Uriah “Puna” Culmer;

Aunt: Judy Myrtis Thompson-Culmer;

The Radiance of this “Diamond of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

Wife: Tracy Michelle Culmer;

Two Sons: Lorenzo and Ellis Culmer;

Three Daughters: Tashundra, Tiajia and Tyrin Culmer;

Mother: Albertha Caroline Deal-Culmer;

One Brother: Don Culmer;

Two Sisters: Cassie Johnson and Susan Culmer;

Four Nephews: Delvin Johnson, Kaylyn Culmer, Huey and Dennis Duvalier;

Four Nieces: Ciona and Ashley Johnson, Diamond and Dawn Culmer;

Eight Uncles: Chester, Arnold and Rodger Culmer, Dexter Sands, Gladstone (Brenda), Richard (Rosena), Harry (Denise) and Gregory Sands (Ethelyn);

Four Aunts: Catherine Knowles (Christopher), Evelyn Stuart, Sally Rahming and Alfreda Deal;

Three Grandnephews: Don Deal, Dennis and Liam Johnson;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: Melissa McKinney.

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

