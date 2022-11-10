Funeral service for Deon Iklin Ferguson, 47 yrs., a resident of #6 Asphalt Street, Flamingo Gardens, will be held at The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise, Carmichael Road, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Paul McPhee, assisted by Pastor Melvin Grant & Rev. Tyrone Miller. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive

Precious memories abide in the heart of

· Wife: Keisha Mackey-Ferguson

· Father: John Wellington Ferguson

· Son: Deon Jr., Deont’a Ferguson, Dequan Morley

· Adopted Son: Hakeem Williams Sr.

· Daughters: Diont’e & Chastity Ferguson, Sasha & Mya Morley, Yvania Lundy

· Grand Children: Hakeem Williams Jr., Dion Cherish Rahming, Khai Meadows

· Brothers: De’stone (Shena) Ferguson, Ezekiel, Donny, Reteo Ferguson

· Sisters: Shenise Ferguson (Shavano Hanna), Darnell Brennen, Hestelle & Patrice Ferguson

· Aunts: Henrietta King, Pearline Mckenzie, Sabrina Miller, Michelle Gibson (Eddison Gibson Sr.), Dorothy Butler

· Uncles: Harrison (Katrina)King, Wellington (Naomi) King, Jerome (Winifred) King

· Grandaunt: Dorothy King

· Niece: De’seria, Makayla, & Sky Ferguson, Danielle Gray

· Nephew: Savano & Sharano Hanna, De’shano, Dont’e, Donny Jr., & Donell Ferguson, Diquan Gray, Jamier Brennen, Matthew Bowe

· Mother In-law: Deborah Mackey

· Sister In-law: Kerrah Mackey-Taylor & Keidra Mackey- Russell

· Brother In-law: Keishano Mackey

Other relatives & friends: Ricitico Sr. & Jr. King, Jason, Vandrea, Jason Jr. & Jaquille Glinton, Lennix Coleby, Eddisha Edgedombe, Eddika, Edniah & Eddison Jr. Gigson, Thora, Jaydon, Joshua, Arron, Angelo & Antoinia Mckenzie, Rhonda Harris, Keith And Kendrick King, Kendra Stubbs, Karen Pearce, Patrica & Sheryl King, Tanieo Spence, Tanya Webb Pickstock, Jamara & Malik King, Valrie Munroe, Danny, David, Althemese, Rose, Warren & Troy King, Eraline Wilson, Maxine Bethel, Levi Wilson, Freddie & Abraham Stubbs, Kenny Boodle, Eulamae Patton, Arabella Tinker, Idell Mcintosh, Francina Cleare, Tavare, Tavaranae, Zhyon, Anita Thelamour, Mr. Symonette, Jeff Saunders, Paulette Turnquest, Keva Mangle, Brennen, Darius, Cooper, The Staff For New Providence Water Development ,L J, Koya, Kk, Alvin, Eugene, Kara, The Asphalt Street Family, The Wilson Bay Cat Island Family, The Flamingo Gardens Family, The Stubbs, Tynes, Ambrose, Brown, Turner, Ferguson, Butler& Morley Family, The Carmichael Baptist Holiness Church Family & The Doctors and Staff Of Doctors Hospital ICU & Security Unit.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time..