Graveside Funeral service for Deon Lawrence “Sleepy” Laing, 39 yrs., a resident of Zennia Street, Kennedy Sub-division, will be held at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Hepburn, assisted by Dr. Clinton Josey Sr.

Left to cherish lasting memories are his Brothers: Bruce & Barry Thompson & Royal Bahamas Defense Force Leading Mechanic Tyrone Brown; Sisters: Sheila Ferguson & Sybeline (Janet) O’ Brien; Nieces & Nephews: Sheniquer, Nico, Patrice, Anastacia, Nickito, Nicaro, Samara, Lance, Leticia, Barry Jr., Davilla, Barranique, Anthony, Kendrick, Cameron, Tynique and Tyreek; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Kaylissa, Janaee, Kristin, Jernika, Kayla & Kaydian; Aunts: Beverly, Veronica, Elaine, Margaret Murphy, Verlene Clarke and Rosa Forbes; Uncles: Thaddeus Jr., Basil, Clinton, William, Arlington, Herbert & Frank; Brother-in-law: Peter Ferguson & Anthony O’Brien; Sister-in-law: Barbara Thompson; Nephews-in-law: Jhare Forbes & Kriston Minnis; Other relatives and friends including: George Bain (adopted brother), Jeremy, Lamar, Corey, Caroline & Family, Matty & Family, Lymus, Creto, Police Cpl Zhivargo Saunders, Ms. Suzette & Family, Dashanique & Family, Indy & Family, Dr. Patrick McNeil, Dr. Sergio Kerr, Dr. Lockhart and the P.M.H. Accident & Emergency Staff, The entire Kennedy Community, The Mosko Marine family, The Coconut Grove Community, The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 12-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.