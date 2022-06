Deon Sampson, 38

Of Pinewood Gardens, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on 11th June 2022

He is survived by his father: Adrian Clarke, 3 Daughters ,6 sisters, 3 brothers, 4 aunts, 6 uncles; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

May his soul Rest In Peace.