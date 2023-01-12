Memorial Service for the Late DEONAPHAI NATASHA FORBES age 45 years of Deadman’s Reef, Grand Bahama who died at the Rand Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 25, 2022, will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at theKingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Settler’s Way and Columbus Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Brother Blanton Kemp.

She is survived by her parents: Stanley and Susan Forbes; daughter: Danae Culmer; adopted daughter: Daijhanique Hall; sisters: Samantha Pratt and Shamir Forbes; brothers: Jermaine Gray, Stanwyck and Stanley Jr. Forbes; sisters-in-law: Hope Gray and Caroline Forbes; niece: Sarai Bethel; nephew: Carlton, Darakee, Stanwyck Jr., Zaiden, Sanaj, Sebastian, Vijay, Christian and Asher; adopted mother: Evelyn Lightbourne and Christine Howell; aunts: Millon (Ian) Neely and Nancy Milford; uncles: Dave Glinton, Garry Knowles, Nelson Glinton, Alexander (Joanna), Randall, Charles (Diana), Solomon (Linda), Joshua and Benjamin Forbes; friends and relatives: Nikez Wilson, Nakia Smith, Chrissy Burnside, Royann Wood, Knolia Hield, Shavaunya Mackey, Alcott and Daphne McIntosh and Family, Alvin and Yvonne Levarity Family, Walter Forbes and Family, Brian and Michelle Burrows and Family, Enadell Burrows, Melanie Bain and Family, Charmaine Gibson and Pamela Storr and a host of other relatives and friends including: The Grand Bahama West Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.