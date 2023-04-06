Funeral Services for the Late DEORILY “VONTE” McINTOSH age 12 years of Grand Cay, Abaco will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, Grand Cay, Abaco. Officiating will be Pastor Teddy Lewis, assisted by Deacon Sheen Saunders. Interment will follow in Infant View Public Cemetery, Grand Cay, Abaco.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving:parents: Deorily and Ossreia McIntosh; grandparents: Deacon Ossie and Minister Pamela Laing, Addie Rolle and Deorily McIntosh (Urina McIntosh); adopted grandparents: Howard and Ilean Rolle; brother: Cranston McDonald, Jr.; aunts: Kearah Laing, Catherine Hield (Omerit Hield Sr.), Nickie Cooper, Stephanie and Alean Rolle, Terah Thomas (Tony), Lashante Hield, Deora McIntosh, Shacara Saunders, Jade Miller (Reggie), Thomasina Johnson and Deotrice McIntosh; uncles: Dennis McIntosh, Darrell McIntosh, Deangelo Russell, Trent Glaub (Stacey), Nardo Rolle, Mark Douglas (Lakeisha), Marcell Russell Jr., Herbert Rolle and Wilton Pervil (Charmaine); grand aunts: Minister Marjorie Mitchell (Elgin), Stephanie Bowe (Earlin), Ada Cooper, Geraldine Pinder, Allison Hield (Adsil), Debramae Douglas, Darlene Thompson (Preston), Ivan Rolle (Ettajane), Percy Rolle (Tawanna), Hilton Rolle (Miriam), Samuel McIntosh (Andrea) Ettajane Russell (Carrol) and Millicent Rolle; grand uncles: Arnold Pinder, Jr. (Eunice), Stacy Pinder (Kimberly), Sean Pinder (Amie), Philton Laing, Leroy Laing and Ishmael Laing (Berthamae); great grandparents: Gerald and Myrtle Rolle; great grand aunts and uncles: Louvina Russell (Velock), Joyce Smith, Eric Cephas (Maxcine) and Alphonso Rolle (Corrine); god parents: Trent and Stacy Glaub, Craig Cephas, Mathiene McIntosh, Drexel McIntosh, Derek Grant, Scott Albury, Patrick Cooper, Pedyson Baillou, Frisco Williams, Arthur Nesbitt, Brenda Roberts, Melinda Roberts and Ruth Newman; numerous cousins;god brothers and sisters: Dream, Taganae, Riley and Lani; special friends: Kemajh, Samazio, Shamanuel, Tamajh, Xavier, Joshua, Marlyn Glaub, his Teachers from Grand Cay All Age School especially Coach Ritchie, The Basketball and Track Team Members, his Classmates, Church Family and the entire Grand Cay Community.

Viewing will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, Grand Cay, Abaco on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.