Funeral services for DEREK ANTHONY MCQUEEN 55 years of Sir Lynden Pindling Estates will be held on Saturday January 15, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Epiphany Methodist Church, Pride Estates. Officiating will be Rev. Frederick Kelly and assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.



Left to cherish his memories is his WIFE: Lydia Whynonah McQueen; DAUGHTERS: Dereka, Donica and Destiny McQueen; GRAND-DAUGHTER: Shí Ann Johnson; MOTHER: Hanna McQueen; BROTHERS: Kenneth Sr. and Ricardo (Vanessa) McQueen; AUNTS: Althea Stubbs, Julia Wilson and Miriam (Godfrey) Davis; UNCLE: Ellis Stubbs; COUSINS: Wendell (Coleen); Trevor (Sophia); and Sheldon (Stephanie) Stubbs; Minister Sonia (Leon) Green; Apostle Terrance (Jody); and Samantha Wilson; Gary Davis and Nadine Higgs; NIECES: Yasmin and Somondrae McQueen; Shawnelle Clarke and Nakita Hepburn; NEPHEWS: Kenneth Jr.; Marco and Marcario McQueen; and Jontaé Clarke; MOTHER AND FATHER IN LAW: Lydia Newry Woodside and Charles Woodside; SISTERS IN LAW: Jonellé Ferguson Clarke and Antoinette Sears; OTHER FAMILY AND FRIENDS INCLUDING: Rose McQueen Ellington and Family, The Newry Family, The Woodside Family, Epiphany Methodist Church Family, Grants Town Wesley Methodist Church Family, The Henfield Family, Princess Green, Altomese Thompson, Andrew Sears and Family, Steve Rolle and Family, The Orange Creek Community, Garden Hill Community, Emmaline Lockhart and Family, The Management and Staff of Foresight Security Services, The Management and Staff of The Nassau Guardian Ltd.



Viewing will be held at LEGACY MEMORIAL MORTUARY, #20 Claridge Road on Friday January 14, 2022 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00p p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.