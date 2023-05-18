Funeral Announcement

Deron Beckford, age 57 years, a resident of #36 Fire Trail Road, Nassau, and formerly of Millers, Long Island, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at Cooper’s Terrace Cathedral Church of God, Cooper’s Terrace, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Bishop Robert A. McPhee. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Nassau, Bahamas.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his Wife: Marcelle Monique Beckford; Mother: Edith Beckford; Father: Edwin Beckford; Daughter: Mercedes Beckford; Step-Children: Shikera, Jeremy, Robyn, and Jerome; Sisters: Aileen (Kenneth) Stubbs, Yvonne (Clay) Smith, Marcia (Marvin) Bonaby; Brothers: Nolan (Patricia Johnson), Leland, Edwin Jr. Beckford, Aunts: Irene and Jennifer Beckford, Junita Smith, Nathalie Knowles; Uncles: Hartman Beckford, Albert Roker, Leon Glinton, John, Donald, and Rodney Knowles; Nieces: Tonisha, Tamia, and Teora Bonaby, Shervonne Hepburn, and Latoya Evans; Nephews: Mateo, Covasi & Travis Beckford, Torez, Rashad and Kingsley Smith; Step–GrandChildren: Saequan, Psalm, Jeremy Jr., Breon, Jada, Jaron, Jayden, Brentae Clarke and Fabia Stuart; Cousins: Michael, Gary, Kendall (Smokey), Navy, and Rokeisha Roker; Sisters-In-Law: Tracey (Craig) Miller, Heddy Hepburn, Cynthia Fernander, Carolyn (Anthony) Neely, Dianne (Samuel) Glinton, PeggyLee Mcphee, Mavis Butler, Tamara Mcphee, Deborah Thompson, Ingrid (Chester) Bain and Janet Culmer; Brothers-In-Law: David Jr. (Ola) Barry, Paul (Yvonne) Mcphee, Dennis (Lynette), Felix Brent, Derek (Teresa), Ian (Marilyn) Mcphee; A Host of Friends, Relatives, and Family: Lynden “Biggo” Gibson, Sgt.2297 Leon Strachan, Clarence “Jolly” Cleare, PatPaul Basden, Rudy Adderley, Barry Mckenzie, Quincy Pinder and family, Moke and Kenford Stubbs, Dr. John Carter, Wilfred Rolle and Family, Sherman Johnson and Family, Glen, Donna, Kempy, Coopers Terrace Family, Kemp Road Crew, Poseidon’s Table crew; a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, May 19th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday from 10am until service time.