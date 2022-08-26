Derrick Blackmon for the Mount Gay WIN

While many people think of pumpkin as a vegetable, it is in fact a fruit – simply because anything that starts from a flower is botanically a fruit – but because pumpkin is less sweet and more savory from a culinary perspective, it is categorized as a vegetable. Well, this gourd has earned Derrick Blackmon a trip to London for Rum Fest, the United Kingdom’s premium rum experience, and the world’s longest running rum festival, which is in its 16th year.

Blackmon will be among the visitors who will embark on a journey of rum discovery over two days, October 14-16. The fest is described as an unmissable event for rum and spirit lovers with rums from all over the world, with intimate seminars, rum tasting and cocktail masterclasses hosted by master blenders, distillers, ambassadors and industry aficionados.

He earned his all-expense paid trip to London’s Rum Fest by virtue of his recent win in Barbados on International Rum Day. He created a drink he named Rum Delight, which delighted the judges, giving the Bahamian bartender the unanimous win.

Blackmon is excited to head to London. It will be his first time on that side of the world. He said he is also excited for the opportunity to meet up with other industry bartenders and the opportunity learn from them.

“I guess for me, it’s going to be about trying to learn different avenues and how I can bring new things out of cocktails as different regions have different flavor profiles,” said the bartender. “Caribbean people tend to gravitate to sweeter profiles. Other people around the world would gravitate to a more-tart side of a cocktail and I would like to bridge that gap with a well-balanced cocktail that can be enjoyed all around.

His Rum Delight embodied every aspect of Mount Gay Rum’s more taste, less waste sustainable cocktail mantra.

Blackmon, who featured the pumpkin in his cocktail, used every aspect. He cooked the squash to remove the starch to obtain a purified juice for his cocktail, to which he added pineapple juice and cinnamon to complement the spiced, fruity, buttery flavors of the Mount Gay Black Barrel to satisfy the culinary aspect the judges were looking for.

He roasted the seeds for a snack and juiced the pumpkin to get the pith used as a fertilizer to throw back into the garden, which satisfied sustainability.

His cocktail was described as balanced, with a strong sustainability focus at its core. The judges said Blackmon’s Rum Delight was “on point, very relevant, and everything that Mount Gay believes in at the moment.”

Mount Gay Rum prides itself on being connected to its island heritage, terroir, and people. They believe conserving the oceans and the ecosystems that depend on them is vital, and has a mission to support.

Thirsty hosted a cocktail competition that empowers bartenders to “Think Sustainably, Drink Sustainably.” They looked for not only the most creative and delicious cocktail, but a cocktail that can be implemented to showcase sustainable practices in bars.

Blackmon came out on top in the 10-man field from around the Caribbean.

“To be honest, it was a shocking surprise that I came on top because I was going against some heavy hitters,” said Blackmon. “It all boiled down to what the judges were looking for.”

It wasn’t a cocktail that Blackmon thought of on the spot. It’s something he has been practicing to perfect.

“I’m always trying to think of something every day that is out of the box rather than using the normal pineapple juice, cranberry juice or orange juice that we always use.”

Blackmon, from The Captain’s Deck, earned the trip to Barbados after he bested six competitors to emerge victorious from Mount Gay Rum Bahamas international cocktail competition with his “Rum Delight”. He was also awarded a $500 prize and the trip to Barbados.

The Barbados competition was the first for Blackmon since his last competition. He is a two-time (2018 and 2019) Taste of the Caribbean team member, at which he returned with a bronze and silver medal, respectively.

Taste of the Caribbean is the region’s premier culinary competition, food and beverage educational exchange and Caribbean cultural showcase.

Blackmon also won the 2017 Baha Mar mixologist competition in 2017, with his Cloud 9 – a remix of sky juice, a gin-based cocktail, which he created to celebrate the opening of Baha Mar in The Bahamas. He won a trip to New York.

He was also the winner of the 2017 Bartistry Bahamas Competition, a brainchild of Commonwealth Brewery Ltd. He created a combination of two cocktails – the Hennessey Dreams which featured Hennessey Pure White and another cocktail featuring Don Julio that he called Smoking 42.

The multi-competition winner and bartender of approximately two decades said when he got into bartending, competition was not his thing. He said he tried it out initially to see what it’s about, and that his mind was opened afterwards to musing more than just juices in his cocktails.

“I started gravitating towards competitions, which allow you to expand your mind and be more creative. After creating with the culinary [Taste of the Caribbean] team, it showed me how much doors can be opened, how much I can push, and how much more I can learn. Some days you will fail but at the end of the day, I don’t allow failure to pull me down.”

He also never saw himself with bartending as career. He had initially wanted to get into computers.

Blackmon went to work at Ocean Club, fresh out of high school, as a bar back. He said bartender Allan Smith showed him what to do and what not to do. And in a business where sometimes colleagues didn’t come to work, he would step up to the plate. He eventually got promoted to bartender. The rest is history.

For him, the job is about networking, meeting people, gaining knowledge and about creativity.

With a number of wins under his belt, Blackmon does not believe he has “unleashed” his most creative cocktail as yet.

“I don’t think I’ve made my most creative, even though I’ve made two that stand out – the pumpkin [Rum Delight] and Bartistry that I won with sweet potato.”

Blackmon, who now looks at bartending as a mix of cooking and bartending, said he enjoys the research.