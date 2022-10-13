Desire the work not the title

The mark of a real bishop is a person who exhibits humility, is reverent, and does God’s will. A bishop is not arrogant, manipulative, mean and nasty, according to Global United Fellowship (GUF) Presiding Bishop Neil C. Ellis, who spoke at a recent GUF Sacred Service of Consecration at the Greater Paradise Christian Center in the fellowship’s Mid-Atlantic Providence.

The seventh consecration, at the provincial level, was the first time Ellis has spoken at that level. All of GUF’s previous consecrations had been held at their annual global meetings known as The Gathering which presented programmatic flow and responsibilities which meant he had to pass on the assignment to others.

Ellis reminded the candidates being elevated to the office of bishop that their desire should be for the work, and not for the title, as he said a call to the bishopric is a call to administrative responsibility. He also reminded them that God does not call bishops; men do. And that the person who desires the office demonstrates capability for the work.

“A call to the bishopric is a call to spiritual responsibility and that’s why it’s not given to novices. You should be over titles and over positions by the time you ascend to this office. And if that’s the case, then you understand that it’s a call to work. The call to the bishopric is not a call to stardom. You do not become a superstar when you become a bishop. You get a higher responsibility for work. It’s not a call to ecclesiastical manipulation. You don’t manipulate pastors now because you’re a bishop. This is a call to work. It’s not a call to an inflated, egotistical arrogance. It’s a call to work. And it’s certainly not a call to think more highly of yourself than you ought to. It’s a call to work,” said Ellis.

He told them that people in authority might have taken note of them and invited them to serve in a particular office as he reminded them that God did not do it. Ellis, who has been consecrated for more than two decades, encouraged the candidates to not get too deeply spiritual in the office.

“The Lord called me to the pastorate. Paul Morton called me to the bishopric – that’s why I have been loyal to him until the last day.”

Ellis said it’s distasteful to act out on the person who called you into the bishopric and who had taken time to consecrate you, assigned you in their particular reformation, then you leave in a “disgusting fashion”, and, in some cases, without notice.

He reminded them that God expects people to take care of and look after one other.

“In this modern 21st century post-pandemic church, we ostracize, scandalize, marginalize, manipulate and take advantage of our brothers and sisters for selfish gain. It takes the death of man’s strength to give birth to God’s glory. We cannot though and will not truly remove ourselves out of the way unless we have an understanding of and appreciation for the magnitude of who God is. He is alpha and omega. He is the beginning and the end. He is the first and the last. He is the head of all creation. He is king of all kings. He is Lord of all Lords. He is not simply God – He is Almighty God.”

The presiding bishop said too often, high offices have become politicized. He said oftentimes, people revere the bishop more than they revere the Lord.

“People have a way of making us feel we are more than we really are,” said Ellis.

He said when he became the presiding bishop of GUF, he had to make conscious decisions. And recalled times he would walk in during the middle of worship and the service being stopped – just because he walked in – in acknowledgment.

“I almost had a fit,” he recalled. “I felt like sinking under the ground. How dare I receive praise from God’s people when they are in worship. So, I put that baby to rest.

“They started to kiss my ring. I said leave my ring alone … I don’t want all kind of germs on it anyway.”

Ellis encouraged the bishop designates to balance. He told them that in GUF, they don’t kiss rings. He kissed their ring on the night of their consecration service when he gave it to them and he said that one kiss should suffice the rest of their life.

“God is a jealous God,” said Ellis. “And we better be careful, men and women of God. Only Him should have a throne. You better stop letting your people set you up on a throne – and you better be careful you’re not setting yourself up on your own throne. Keep God on the throne – don’t take Him off.”

Ellis said too often, people revere bishops, honor them and bow to them without having an appreciation for who God is. He reminded that God is the Almighty God.

In returning to normal church worship after two years of closure, Ellis said he thought the church was coming back to a greater realization of who God is, but he said that has not happened.

“We came back with the same programs, same agenda, same old stale messages – no meat, no revelation, no fresh breath.”

In his first sermon at a consecration service for a GUF class, Ellis said he believes it was more than a consecration, but a restructure.

“Something is going on in heaven while we are on Earth doing this. Please don’t let me down – and don’t allow this title to redefine who you are, and don’t allow this title to mess with your minds and mess with your spirits to the point where God becomes second class.”

He encouraged them to periodically take inventory of themselves and to reprioritize and shift.

“All of us in ecclesia have to take inventory of ourselves and look and see what needs to be brought up and what needs to be put down. I am of the view that the unprecedented challenges and issues that the church finds ourself dealing with today is being fueled by greed, covetousness and selfishness in leadership on almost every level in the church.”

The presiding bishop reminded the candidates that God does not simply want to do the ordinary, and that in his life and theirs, He wants to do the unusual, the uncommon, the unpredictable, the unprecedented. And that in order for God to fulfill His plans for their life, He can use their greatest headache, work through their greatest trial, and reveal Himself through their greatest pain.

He said there should never be a moment in which people think God is not at work on their behalf. Ellis said God is always at work and always revealing Himself. He said God is always doing more than they can imagine.

“There is nothing going on in heaven without you in mind. Natural minds cannot handle all that is going on in heaven on your behalf. You and I only get to deal with bits and pieces at any given time. And so, in order to understand what God is doing in your life, it takes a revelation from God to get an understanding of where heaven is as it relates to the agenda of your life.”

As the candidates prepared to assume the office of bishop, Ellis reminded them that people outside the church were laughing at them and that many people on the inside of the church are becoming weary of them. He said the impact of the church among the unchurched is dwindling and that the respect level for the clergy from those people inside and outside of the church is dying. The presiding bishop chalked it up to moral standards, particularly in the western world, seeming to be declining to the point where he said preachers and pastors and potentates have become numbed in the pulpit, because so much of what is being preached in the pulpit is diametrically opposed to how they live.

“As bishops in the Global United Fellowship, our first order of business is to do all that we can to see to it, that in this fellowship, we are not perpetrators, having only a form of godliness. We should not dress like bishops, carry the title of bishop, parade around as bishops and behave like novices. In other words, we should not sit in the high seat, wear the title of this high office, and live low lives. Whatever we do, we cannot allow ourselves to be so conformed to this world that we become powerless and ineffective as it relates to transforming this world with all our vestments on,” said Ellis.

“So, while desire is the key component for this office, the desire should be for the work – not for the title.”