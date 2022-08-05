Destiny fulfilled

With her crowning as Miss Bahamas Universe (MBU) 2022, Angel J. Cartwright said she is walking in her purpose.

“I believe that a part of my purpose in life is to represent The Bahamas on the international stage as Miss Bahamas Universe. In that moment [crowning], my destiny was being fulfilled,” said Cartwright who will represent The Bahamas at the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

“I was filled with gratitude knowing that I was walking in my purpose.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Cartwright walked away with the title on Sunday, July 31, at the Atlantis.

Cartwright beat out eight challenges for the title during the pageant which was held under the theme “Phantom of the Opera.”

Miss Abaco, India Davis was first runner-up. She was bestowed with the title of Miss International World Bahamas and will compete at the Miss International World in October on a Disney cruise that will be coming to The Bahamas.

Natalya Pratt was second runner-up. Basher Isaacs, third runner-up. Rickia Bonimy was named fourth runner-up.

Cartwright said the MBU title affords her the platform to reach a greater audience to assist in promoting conservation and preventing climate change.

Cartwright’s platform is “There’s No Planet B”.

Along with the Miss Bahamas Organization (MBO), she said they will work with local and international organizations to act as a liaison between the government and NGOs (non-governmental organizations).

“Holding the title of Miss Bahamas Universe can assist with funding initiatives and convey the message of climate change to the masses,” said Cartwright.

She aspires to make an impact throughout The Bahamas.

“Conservation and climate change will affect every resident and visitor as we rely heavily on the beauty and bounty of our islands for our livelihoods,” said Cartwright. “The warmer the climate, the stronger our hurricanes; we do not want a repeat of Hurricane Dorian. The warmer the climate, the higher the sea levels, making our low-lying islands vulnerable to submersion. There are many organizations locally that conduct research on climate change prevention and also many international agencies that visit our shores to address this global issue. I intend to be an active and relevant voice for Bahamians in these discussions. I will work as a liaison as we reach the common goal of protecting our islands. This will be the focus throughout the duration of my reign.”

A private banker by profession who has worked abroad creating relationships between The Bahamas and international organizations, Cartwright, who has a dual master of science in finance and an international MBA, said she plans to use her experiences as an opportunity to connect with the global audience.

“Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing is a platform used to encourage investors to commit to environmentally and socially focused investments. As Miss Bahamas Universe, I hope to connect my network to encourage global investment in climate change research.”

As her role of MBU continues to sink in, Cartwright said she celebrated the day after her coronation, the Emancipation Day holiday which was also her mother Loretta Cartwright’s birthday, with her family and resting.

With the win, the country’s newest beauty ambassador’s work is just beginning as she prepares for the world stage and the Miss Universe pageant which has not yet announced a host city or date.

Cartwright is also not a newcomer to the world of pageantry. She participated in her first pageant in 2013 and won the title of Miss Teen Bahamas International; she went on to compete at Miss Teen International where she finished top 10. She went on to contest for the Miss Bahamas World five years later, and even though she was unsuccessful in her attempt at that title, she said it did not discourage her from pursuing her goal of earning a crown and the right to represent The Bahamas on the international stage.

“Fast forward to 2022, I am elated and honored that I have the opportunity to represent The Commonwealth of The Bahamas at Miss Universe,” said Cartwright.

Reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, from India will make way for her successor when the 71st Miss Universe pageant is held; a date and location has yet to be announced for the 2022 pageant.

Cartwright is hoping to improve on Miss Bahamas Universe 2021 Chantel O’Brian’s historic run at the December 2021, Eilat, Israel, competition. She was the first Bahamian to finish top 10 at Miss Universe. O’Brian was also awarded the Carnival Spirit award from Carnival Cruise Line. The award was given to the delegate that embodied the company’s value of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion, in honor of the work done by O’Brian’s charity, The Leading Ladies Project, and the positive energy O’Brian displayed.

Prior to O’Brian’s historic Miss Universe semifinal showing, other Bahamian contestants to claim awards at the Miss Universe pageant included Linda Teresa Smith, who was awarded the Miss Congeniality award in 1981 at the pageant held in New York City. Ava Marilyn Burke-Thompson won the Miss Photogenic award at the 1982 pageant in Lima, Peru. In 2001, Nakera Simms won the Miss Congeniality award at the pageant held in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.