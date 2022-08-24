Deteriorating situation in Haiti creating security issue for Bahamas, PM says

The deteriorating situation in Haiti is a concern for Bahamian officials, according to Prime Minister Philip Davis, who added yesterday that the illegal migration of Haitians to The Bahamas is “a security issue”.

“You’ve seen the desperation of the Haitian people in attempt to escape the challenges that they are experiencing in Haiti and we have to be concerned for humanity,” Davis said.

“From a humanitarian point of view, we have to be concerned about the plight of our fellow human beings in Haiti. For The Bahamas, it’s a security issue as well because when they are coming to The Bahamas, we have to look after them.

“We don’t know all of the issues that are around those persons who come and it is concerning and we all ought to be concerned about it.”

Haiti’s economic and social challenges have deepened since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

Violence continues to destabilize the country as gang leaders indiscriminately kill civilians.

According to the United Nations, 471 people were killed, injured or unaccounted for in Cité Soleil, an impoverished commune in Port-au-Prince, between July 8 and 17.

As a result, more Haitians have risked their lives at sea in an attempt to flee the violence and start over in other countries, including The Bahamas and the United States.

On Monday, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) said 111 migrants were apprehended in the area of Guinchos Cay, southwest of Andros. The group included 92 men, 14 women and five children.

The latest apprehensions added to the already high number of migrants – mostly Haitians – caught in Bahamian waters so far this year.

As of August 7, the defense force had apprehended 2,250 migrants. That is a significant increase when compared to the 342 migrants who were apprehended in 2019, 249 in 2020 and 1,644 in 2021.

Minister of Immigration Keith Bell said yesterday that he expects migrant arrivals to continue to increase this year.

CARICOM has established a committee to address the instability in Haiti as countries in the region continue to grapple with high Haitian migration numbers, the prime minister said previously.

Davis said he, along with the prime ministers of Barbados and Jamaica, head that committee.

“We’ve been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that we find some solution for the issues that are impacting Haiti,” he said.

“For The Bahamas, in particular, it is very important for us to find a solution but the solution has to be a Haitian solution.”

Davis said The Bahamas will host a meeting with Caribbean leaders on the situation in Haiti.

“The next step is for me to determine when I will host my fellow leaders here in The Bahamas along with the Haitian prime minister to find the pathway to peace and stability,” he said.