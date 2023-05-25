Funeral Service for the late Devard Benedict Williams aged 59of Ruby Avenue, Cable Beach will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 30th May, 2023 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Maderia Street, Palmdale. Officiating will be Reverend Fr. Junior Calixte assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in The Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Devard was preceded in death by his Parents: Bertram & Evelyn Louise Williams; Sister: Deanna Morrison.

Left to cherish happreciate but his Children: Levard Williams, Christopher Fox and Audumn Bethell of Boca Raton, Florida; Grandchild: Jadynn Williams; Sisters: Ethelyn Lundy, Daphne (Malcolm) Adderley, Albertha Bartlett, Elaine Pinder, Sharon Stewart, Dr. Veronica McIver, and Janet Kemp; Special Friend: Yvette Lockhart; Nephews: Luther Lundy, Eamon (Monique) Adderley, Engidi and Evan Adderley, Darryl E. Bartlett II, Gilchrist Pinder and Jamie Saunders, Timothy, Henry Michael, and Gardner Stewart, Dr. Rashad (Davrilyn) McIver, Stephen (Ezralee), and Matthew Kemp; Nieces: Alexandra and Leah Lundy, Dr. Misty (Alec) Adderley-Rolle and Mia (Rajon) Adderley-Lloyd, Chevon Morrison-Medvin of California, Darleen and Drew Bartlett, Gandhi Pinder, Dr. April McIver, Theresa (Patrick) Kemp-Wells; Grandnephews: Johnathan Lundy, Kymani Lundy, Eamon Adderley Jr., Jace McIver, Hunter Kemp, and Rajon Lloyd Jr.; Grandnieces: Michaela Lundy, Gabriel Medvin, Egypt Adderley, Eryn and Lauryn Bartlett, Alaia McIver, Aysia, Indiya, and Lundyn Wells, and Charlee Kemp; Godchild: Cristianna Munroe; Family and friends: St. John’s College Class of 1981, the Thompson Family, the Mitchell Family, Caroline Bartlett & Family, Rudy Williams, Hon Justice Franklyn (Gillian) Williams, Dr. Francis (Racquel) Williams, and Farley Williams, the Albury Family, Hanna, Heastie, Tynes Family and The Valley Family; Friends: Ettienne Lockhart & Family, Anishka Lockhart & Family, Jackie Brown & Family, Pastor Bobby Brown & Family, Pastor Anthony Brown, Syria Cleare & Family, Glendina McPhee & Family, Margo Collie & Family, Michresha Cleare & Family, Glendera Wood & Family, Shantell Dorsett, Ortland Bodie Jr., Melonie Thurston, Patricia Cartwright & Family, Larry Burrows & Family, Pastor Keon Coakley & Family, Timmy Brown, Daphne Bowleg, Dwayne Simmons & Family, Nelson Burrows & Family, Executive Chef Marguerite Cash, Karen Lockhart, Nigel Bethel, Shenique Taylor & Family, Linda Hepburn & Family, The Ministry of Health, and The Executive and Management Staff of Doctors Hospital; and a host of other relatives and friends, all of whom we recognize and appreciate, but are too numerous to mention at this time.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Saturday 27th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.