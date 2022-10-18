Funeral service for the late Devaughn McHale Rolle age 20 years of #51 Vendal Drive, Sunset Park will be held at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street on Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive. Officiating will be Rev. Heuter B. Rolle assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Left to cherish his memories are his Parents: Desmond I and Camille Rolle; Brother: Desmond Rolle II; Grandmother: Elizabeth (Lizzie) Rolle;Uncles: Devain (Wisidene) Maycock, Alvan I (Jacqueline), Pedro I (Cheryl), Garth (Janice), and Perry (Driskell) Rolle, James and Derek Williamson, and Maurice Allen. Aunts: Leolean and Vernie Rolle, Cassandra (Roger) Forbes, Vernita ‘Symns’ Davis, Phoebe (Andrew) McFall, Deborah (Ryan) Gibbs (Godparents), Renee (Anthony) Barrow, Agreta (James) Eneas Carey, Linda (Clarence) Peterson, Beverly and Denise Bowe, Charlene Johnson, Catherine Musgrove, Marilyn (Vincent) McKenzie, Angela Williamson, Laverne (Terrence) Harris-Smith, Melissa (Christian) Maynard, Latoya (Kirkwood) Paul, Willamae Rolle, and Pamela Adderley;Cousins: Alvan II (Lara), Pedro II, Dulcie, Krysten, Kryshell, Myesha, P’Anté and Paris Rolle, Chandra (Carlos) Foulkes, Anastasia (Flloyd) Carter, Dawne Forbes, Janeen Curtis,Ashton (Sonovia) and Dominic (Lyndell) McFall, Laverna Baker, Reynel, Leonardo & Shecoya Davis, Devaina Lightbourne, Marteka Roberts, Denysha, Deshan, Deshon, Denyelle, and D’Nae Maycock. Vinard, Vashti and Vinise Gibbs, Ariel, Avneil and Aidan Barrow, Elizabeth and Eathan Rolle, Christopher and Jonathan Carter, Jadon and Arielle Foulkes and Ashli, Stephen and Seth McFall; Other Cousins: Rev. Heuter B. & Dwayne Rolle, Judith McSweeney, Elaine Hinsey, Jacqueline Sands, Linda Rolle (Goddie), Rhona Davis, Jacob Rolle, Valerie Tony, Randolph Rolle, Ruth, Theresa Bridgewater, Cynthia Frith, Leroy, Marylee & Ezra Rolle, Cleola Colebrooke, Magnola Adderley, Salome Farrington, Hosea, Rev. Randy, Marilyn, Elizabeth, Frances, Wentworth & Patrick Musgrove, Rose Davis, Iona Minnis, Gary, Kenneth, Theresa, Lancaster, Monique, Latero & Abigail Rolle, Venlyn Davis, Shabeth Salvadore, Donnimae Munroe, Lawrence, Kirkwood, Ramone & Wayne Rolle, Carletha Fox, Vanessa Laroda, Marlene Johnson, Pamela Ferguson, Patricia Ann Cleare, Bursel & Catherine Musgrove, Endolyn Moss, Carlos Taylor, William (Bill), Patrick, Anthony, Wayne, Lynden (L.B.), Ted, Dwayne Gregory, Shirley and Pamela Curtis, Paula Mae Walker, Pamela Sturrup, Verna Lewis, Titi Moss, Kenya McKenzie, Takia Smith, Nakema Williamson, Aneka Darville, Humphrey and Kimini Dottin, Fabian Brown, Erica Lockhart- Allen, Acassia Knowles, Don Alleyne, Santon Major, Basil Johnson, Keirra and Korey Paul, Margot, Mark, Marcy and Marjade Roniet, Pedro, Kendra and Kendrick Knowles, Gladstone (Sandra), Ian (Michelle), Ricardo (Shavonne), Sheffrey and Cyril Rolle, Rochelle (Hugh) Sands, Terry Bowe, Whitney, Beverley, Marchant, Marvis, McKinley and Dr. Myron Rolle, Yvonne Bowe, Candyce (Marcel) Moreau, Daphne (Alvado) Rahming,, Aleta Rolle, David (Joanne) Johnson, Derek Bowe Dr. Aisha Smith-Cox, Nowe and Adeya Harris-Smith, Conan, Aqualonia and Kyle Williamson, Rosita Taylor, Joycelen Owens, Mrytle Gardiner, Tracey (Kelpjhen)Thurston, Michelle Ferguson, Prisca, Therese, Octavius Allen, Pierre Owens, Charnellle, Clarice, Oswald and Gurth (Rochelle) Gardiner, Thomas, Cessel (Portia) and Paul Taylor, Clover, Nehemiah, Melvin and Marilyn Maycock, Sandra Moxey, Florence Greenslade, Arenitha Hinsey, Laurette Lockhart. Pandora Joseph, Portia (Dennis) Rahming, Glen (Barbara) Taylor, Trevor (Shirley), Cecily(Pedro) Seymour, Tamara (Warren) Storr, Trevor, Cecil Tubby Taylor, Fontella (Roy) Armbrister, Maria Holburt, Thomasina (Nicholas) Rose, Claudia and Ricky Perpall, Patrice (William) Ash, The family of the late Hilda Clarke and Wealthia Whymms; Special Mention: Mrs. Elmore Jacques (Bahamas Academy), Sharon St. Brice (former homeroom teacher, Bahamas Academy), Karen Burrows (Bahamas Academy), Mrs. Virgil Lightbourne, ARM Bottles and Supplies, Supreme Class 2020 – Bahamas Academy, Samantha Williams, Ikysha Beneby, Christine Smith, Jacinth Taylor, and Jeremy Sawyer (J. S. Fitness); Other relatives & friends including: The descendants of Deacon Edward Musgrove & Susan Saunders-Musgrove, Esau & Ethel Curtis-Saunders,Elizabeth Saunders Curtis & Theophilus Curtis, Ruth Elizabeth Saunders, Henry Saunders & Ada Hamilton Saunders, Ezekiel Saunders & Sarah Curry Saunders, Nathaniel Saunders, Caesar Clarke & Letitia Saunders-Clarke, Richard Saunders, Lloyd Major & Lillian Saunders Major, the Curling, Roach, Maycock & Lockhart Families, Talitha Rolle (Goddie) and Family, Chilean Burrows (Goddie), Hezekiah Poitier (Godfather), Alban & Spencer Smith, Shara & Tony Kikivarakis, Shane Dean, Shakia Peet, Tabitha and Christian Pratt, Elnathan Corey Rolle, Denard and Keisha Cleare, Christina Gilbert and Family, Henry and Diane Gibson, Chevvy and Kireze Simmons and Family. Ministers, Deacons, Officers and Members of Salem Union Baptist Church, especially the Media Department and Pulse Youth Church, Rev. Dr. Baltron and Helen Bethel, Rev. Cedric & Beverley Farquharson, Rev. Dr. Edris Bowe, Min. Henry & Sandra Sears, Min. Gregory and Brenda Bethel, Mr. Kimari Smith and the Management and Staff of Purity Bakery, the entire Royal Bank of Canada Family, Theresa Moss, Lakiesha Robinson, Kendra Deal, Lashan Coakley, Dr. Brenda Cleare, Linda, Miesha and Jonathon Mortimer, Nancy Mackey, The Science Ed. Institute and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.