DEVCO hits back at Gold Rock, claims ‘contractual underperformance’

The Grand Bahama Development Company (DEVCO) has claimed it was in fact contractual underperformance on the part of Gold Rock Concrete (GRC), that led DEVCO to renegotiate new terms under a new contract, which ultimately led to GRC closing two of its manufacturing divisions.

Last week Gold Rock announced that because it was given “extremely limited” access to necessary raw materials to support its block and ready-mix divisions, it would be shutting them down, adding that it did not anticipate a resolution to the impasse between it and DEVCO.

In a more detailed response to Gold Rock’s claims, DEVCO Chief Executive Officer and Senior Legal Counsel Charisse Brown said DEVCO is being falsely accused of acting as a catalyst for something that has cost jobs and impacted livelihoods. She said GRC has chosen to use negotiation tactics that are intentionally misleading the public in an effort to preserve a contractual relationship that DEVCO was not able to fulfill.

“DEVCO wishes to make it emphatically clear that GRC failed to satisfy the terms of the original 2017 five-year contract and never met the minimum tonnage requirement from the contract’s inception. This underperformance existed prior to the impact of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic. There were multiple communications with GRC as it related to DEVCO’s concerns about their contractual non-performance,” she said in a statement released on Monday evening.

“DEVCO has willingly worked with GRC throughout the contract period and in fact DEVCO commenced engagement with GRC on January 17, 2021, well in advance of the expiration of the original contract in May of this year. Due to GRC’s contractual underperformance, DEVCO at that time advised that it intended ‘to revise the contract to reallocate/adjust the site size attached to this specific agreement’.”

Last week Gold Rock said that DEVCO had made it impossible for it to have a sustainable investment on Grand Bahama, adding that when asked about an alternative source of aggregate materials, DEVCO proposed GRC design and build a new marina. Gold Rock said it refused to do that.

Brown said DEVCO advised that the new proposed terms were based on GRC’s actual historical performance.

“More recently in a meeting on June 14, 2022 with DEVCO’s team and the Del Zotto family, accompanied by their legal representative, discussions included potential new terms for the sale of aggregate, site scope and quantity of material to be excavated, contract term, and a potential for a new site to the north of Sir Jack Hayward Bridge as an alternative location for excavation,” she said.

“As it relates to the discussion for the development of a new marina site, in an effort to arrive at an amicable resolution, DEVCO advised GRC that it would consider the excavation of a mutually agreed upon

alternative site, subject to environmental guidelines. That site would be developable for a natural transition to a marina. GRC even agreed to provide a proposal for the excavation on the alternative site.”

Brown said DEVCO’s position remains unchanged, the company is acting in the best interest of all parties, and it remains open to finding a pragmatic resolution to the current state of play.