Developer defends Lyford Cay condominium towers project  

The principals of Eastmor Properties Limited, who hope to build four nine-story, multi-family condominium towers that some Lyford Cay residents are opposed to, said in a statement yesterday that there has already been keen interest in their development, even from Lyford Cay residents.

The company is in an uphill battle over the development, given that the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association (LCPOA) has written to Director of the Department of Physical Planning Charles Zonicle to formally object to the development.

Guardian Business was privy to the contents of the letter to Zonicle, which laid out the association’s distaste for the proposed development.

Chairman of the LCPOA Sandra Whitman contended in the letter that the condominium project “represents a gross overdevelopment of the site and more importantly, the community”.

Whitman added: “The LCPOA board welcomes suitable development within the community. It is our duty to protect the community from adverse development, to maintain the community expectations for development and to oppose through legal and other available means proposals – including the present one – that will obviously materially and adversely affect the community by exacerbating burdens on traffic challenges, further burden utility services, security and other community services, and substantially and irreparably alter the character of the community.”

Chief Executive Officer of Eastmor Properties Limited Davis Dingman, whose family has owned the property for about two decades, said in the statement that the land on which they plan to build the development was blocked for condominium development.

However the crux of the contention between Eastmor and Lyford Cay is that the LCPOA insists the Lyford Cay Company rezoned the lot owned by Eastmor, changing the scope of use of the property.

“The Lyford Cay Company ultimately subdivided the ‘reserved parcel’ into six residential single-family lots, all of which were relotted and rezoned by request of the Lyford Cay Company in 2000,” Whitman said in her letter.

“Additionally, the six lots carved out of the reserved parcel are comparable in size to the neighboring lots which are also designated as single-family residential lots. Such a massive building complex will present significant impacts to these property owners.”

However, Dingman contends that the lot is being used for what the original developers of Lyford Cay intended.

“What we are proposing is an implementation of E. P. Taylor’s government-approved masterplan for condominium site #2,” said Dingman.

“What we are using was always intended to be a condo lot. This project is not just a reaction to demand in Lyford Cay, but rather an execution of what has already been set in place. E. P. Taylor always wanted to expand Lyford Cay to include more people from all sorts of economic backgrounds and more Bahamians as well, which I think is important to note in this conversation.”

Dingman contends that the project has received buy-in from individuals and couples “who hope to live in The Bahamas but do not wish to make larger real estate investments”, and young Bahamian professionals who hope to live in the west.

“I don’t want them to be priced out of the market,” said Dingman.

“I also don’t want them to have properties that they are unable to maintain. So, in many ways, having something that is apartment living makes a lot of sense for the younger and the older.”

During a Town Planning Committee meeting last week, the project faced intense backlash, with one Lyford resident insisting “We are going to stop you.”

Dingman said in the statement that the company is now focused on Town Planning Committee approval in principle, which is essential to the development moving forward.

“The intention was always to have a constructive conversation and build something that was generally acceptable to the entire community, and give up some of our economic benefit for the overall communal vibe,” he said.

“I do think that we will get to that point. We’ve always done projects that were both aesthetically pleasing and enjoyable to the community. Once the approval in principle is in place, we will be able to craft something that makes sense for everyone.”