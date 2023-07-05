Developing industry

In the years following the signing of the 1955 Hawksbill Creek Agreement, Grand Bahama quickly morphed from a poor fishing village to a thriving industrial hub.

Freeport was originally conceived as an industrial city by its founder, American investor Wallace Groves. The dredging of a deep water harbor able to accommodate large ships, attract factories and create jobs was the main stipulation of the 1955 Hawksbill Creek Agreement, its founding treaty.

The groundbreaking 99-year agreement signed between Groves and the country’s colonial government designated the Hawksbill Creek area as a free-trade zone, offering investors attractive tax incentives and duty exemptions.

However, there was some initial skepticism.

“In 1956, by outward raw appearances, the grand plan seemed headed down the tubes,” according to a 1975 Bahamian Review magazine article.

“Industrialists had not swarmed to pour cash into Freeport/Lucaya. Road beds were carved into the countryside and led to dead ends. Heavy machinery groaned and workmen pushed the island topography willy-nilly, creating unused building sites.

“The lookers came to see. There weren’t any existing hotel facilities to accommodate visiting families during the period of development. There weren’t any rolling golf courses. No restaurants offered respite from the day’s work. ‘We’ll come back and take another look,’ they said, ‘when you’ve got something more to show us.’”

It wasn’t long, however, before the Hawksbill Creek was dredged and the harbor – the largest in the region – was completed. In 1959, Freeport Bunkering – an offshore ship fueling station – opened and other operations quickly followed suit.

In 1962, a cement plant was opened. Five years later, a pharmaceutical plant began operations. In 1968, the Bahamas Oil Refining Company (BORCO) – now known as Buckeye Bahamas Hub – opened its doors.

As Freeport’s industrial sector grew, its leaders began to realize the city could also flourish as a tourist mecca. In 1960, the Hawksbill Creek Agreement was amended with the requirement that the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) construct a high-end hotel within three years.

Lucaya, Freeport’s resort and residential area, was born.

Tourism quickly became Freeport’s second economic pillar.

In 1963, Grand Bahama had a meager hotel room inventory of 35 rooms.

Between 1960 and 1969, nearly 4,000 hotel rooms were built. Apartments, homes, schools, churches and a properly planned utility network were also added to the rapidly expanding city.

In 1963, Grand Bahama was permitted to operate casinos and, in 1964, the island’s first luxury resort – Lucayan Beach Hotel – opened, followed by the Monte Carlo casino.

According to the Bahamian Review magazine, “[The year] 1964 was the turnaround year for Freeport/Lucaya. Investors returned en masse. Tourists came. New hotels grew among the wildflowers with almost the same degree of proliferation.”

The retail sector also began to flourish and in 1968, a 10-acre shopping center, the International Bazaar, was completed.

Industry brings transformation

In 1980, then-president of the GBPA Albert Miller spoke of the city’s transformation.

“Just 25 years ago, Freeport/Lucaya was a logging camp,” Miller said.

“Today, it has a population of many thousands. It is a resort destination with an annual visitor count of approximately half million and it is an industrial center with substantial investment and even more substantial prospects for the future.”

Several new businesses opened their doors in the 1980s, including an auto corporation and a fertilizer plant.

The 1990s and beyond saw significant expansion in the industrial sector.

In 1995, Bradford Marine’s 45-acre shipyard opened. In 1996, Polymers International, which produces and exports polystyrene products, began operating in Freeport.

The Freeport Container Port was built in 1997 and currently serves as the transshipment hub for the eastern seaboard of the United States (US). The Grand Bahama Shipyard – one of the island’s main employers – began operations in 2000, with just one dry dock.

By 2008, the shipyard had evolved from a venture with less than 100 employees to a full-scale ship repair facility with over $130 million in revenue and about 800 permanent and temporary workers.

In 2009, the company commissioned a third dock, making it one of the biggest ship repair companies in the region.

Two of the docks were damaged in 2019. Setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the replacement of these docks, however the shipyard has maintained it is committed to a planned $350 million expansion with two new dry docks expected to come on stream soon.

In 2004, pharmaceutical manufacturer PharmaChem opened its doors.

Older entities continue to operate. Buckeye Bahamas is the largest regional crude oil and petroleum products storage facility, while mining facility Bahama Rock, which began in the 1970s, continues to mine and export sand and aggregate.

In 1998, the Grand Lucayan resort, formerly Our Lucaya, was built for $450 million.

Tourism downturn

Beginning in 2004, Grand Bahama’s tourism experienced a significant downturn, due to the impact of hurricanes that struck the island. In September 2004, back-to-back hurricanes, Frances and Jeanne, led to the closure of the 427-acre Royal Oasis property, formerly the Princess Hotel.

The once bustling nearby International Bazaar – which housed about 100 stores and employed hundreds of people – quickly fell into decline after the hotel shuttered. Buildings at the site have become dilapidated and residents have complained that the landmark is now an uncared for eyesore.

Following damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the island’s anchor property, the Grand Lucayan resort, closed its doors for repair. In 2018, the government bought the property with plans to sell it.

After five years, and a change in administrations, the property has still not been sold and only a fraction of its rooms are open.

Other smaller hotel properties have also closed their doors over the years and Freeport now has a room inventory of just over 2,000; however, not all of these rooms are active.

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hit the island in September 2019, further crippling tourism infrastructure, including Grand Bahama International Airport.

There was a significant drop in visitors in 2019 after the monster storm, followed by an even sharper decline in 2020, due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freeport’s future

Frequent natural disasters over the past two decades, recessions, as well as lockdowns and protracted travel restrictions that were associated with the recent COVID-19 pandemic have exposed how susceptible the island’s economy is to external shocks.

While the industrial sector has remained relatively buoyant in the face of these hardships, Grand Bahama’s tourism industry has received near crippling blows.

Some observers believe the island should pivot away from a heavy reliance on the mega-resort model and focus on boutique tourism and growing other viable industries instead.

Others say there are ways to generate growth in both areas, provided the right investors are attracted to Grand Bahama.

“I believe we are still known as the industrial capital of The Bahamas,” former Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said when asked about the issue.

“I think we need to take that to another level. The future of the industry is technology.

“It is going to be very difficult to compete with Nassau in terms of tourists and it is also going to be difficult for us to compete with the Family Islands in terms of tourists. I believe that our proximity to the United States and our history will show that the future of Grand Bahama is in the development of the technology industry.”

Thompson served in the Minnis administration which began promoting the possibility of Grand Bahama as a tech hub during its term.

The former government tried to position the island as the “Silicon Valley” of the Caribbean, with a focus on attracting entrepreneurs and tech startups.

While a few tech companies did migrate to Grand Bahama, the initiative failed to catch fire.

Still, Thompson thinks it is still a viable opportunity to be explored.

“I see Grand Bahama as an ideal location for us to be a technology hub. I think it’s quite possible for us to be an offshore tech hub to the US supplemented by the tourism product that we have,” he said.

Over the next 50 years, Thompson said, he hopes to see Grand Bahama flourish.

“I hope to see an island that can produce and fulfill its potential, that takes advantage of an offshore tech hub supplemented by tourism that brings in and attracts more people and residents to the island, an island that is able to take advantage of all of the potential, all of those benefits,” he said.

Former Minister of State for Finance Zhivargo Laing, who is executive director and senior policy fellow of the Government and Public Policy Institute at University of The Bahamas, said growing Grand Bahama’s economy is all about attracting the right investors – not focusing on one particular industry.

“I think it’s a false argument; what any district needs are economic activities that meet the needs of its residents,” said Laing, a native Grand Bahamian.

“So, some of that may be tourism; some of it may be manufacturing. There has been a match between the investor and his or her interests and the island and its interests. That’s what matters.

“To get caught up in an argument of whether it should be tourism, whether it should be manufacturing, presumes that you know what an investor really needs to have and do to get the returns that would make him or her plough money into an investment and what an island would need emerging as it does in order to satisfy the needs and wants and aspirations of its residents.

“What I think is, you go out there and you try to interest as many business investors as possible and wherever they see an opportunity to thrive that matches the needs and aspirations of the island, you do that.”

Laing continued, “For me, the bottom line is a level of sustained economic growth and development that can provide meaningful jobs and business opportunities for as many Bahamians as seek to pursue them while at the same time preserving the orderliness with which this city and largely the island has been able to be developed.

“Undergirding that with a rich sense of culture and the native ownership, for that to happen, there has to be a good marriage between international capital and domestic capital interests.

“For that to happen further, we have got to have people prepared to go and scour the world and try to meet and talk strategically with people who are trying to make money, who can be persuaded that that money can be made here in The Bahamas.”

Freeport’s future remains uncertain. However, the city and Grand Bahama by extension have proven to be resilient in the face of hardship and worsening economic conditions.

Some Grand Bahama stakeholders believe new projects and expansions on the horizon both in the tourism and the industrial sectors have the potential to rev up the island’s economic engine and recapture the spark that was first lit nearly 70 years ago.

