Developing lifelong learners

At St Andrew’s International School (SAIS) the focus is on the development of lifelong learners with excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, hence the emphasis on hands-on discovery and play-based learning in their Early Learning Center Building Blocks and Prekindergarten programs.

Hands-on discovery and play-based learning are educational approaches that involve active, developmentally appropriate experiential learning through exploration and play, according to Catherine Azikiwe, SAIS vice principal and head of primary school.

“Hands-on discovery refers to learning by doing, where children manipulate objects, experiment, and observe to understand concepts and principles. Play-based learning involves using play as a tool for learning, where children engage in imaginative and creative activities that encourage them to explore, experiment, and problem-solve. By engaging in these types of activities, children can develop essential skills that will help them throughout their lives,” said Azikiwe.

For the Building Blocks Playgroup for children 15 months to two-and-a-half years old, the children attend school three mornings per week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – with a parent or caretaker from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and are led by a qualified, experienced educator as they engage in a variety of developmentally appropriate hands-on, discovery and play-based educational opportunities.

“Building Blocks is a wonderful way to have fun while spending quality learning time with your child,” said Azikiwe. “This program leads perfectly into our Preschool program.”

SAIS Building Blocks Preschool for children 18 months to three-years-old, offers parents full-day and half-day options. Children engage in inquiry-led and play-based learning and begin the development of the IB PYP (International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme) learner profile attributes.

Azikiwe said indoor and outdoor learning environments are utilized to enhance play-based, discovery learning, and that students (Preschool – Prekindergarten 2) also attend music, art, physical education, library, eco and Spanish classes.

Prekindergarten One is geared towards three-to-four-year-olds; Prekindergarten Two is geared towards four-to-five-year-olds. The focus is child-centered, inquiry-based, and transdisciplinary learning is the focus said Azikiwe.

“Students in the ELC learn under four transdisciplinary themes/units of inquiry along with adaptive US Common Core Standards. Learning is also guided by student interests and curiosity, as well as their developmental needs.”

Key characteristics of learning in the Early Years at St Andrew’s she said is play-based learning, inquiry-based learning, transdisciplinary learning, language development, and social-emotional development.

“Play is the primary mode of learning at St Andrew’s, and children are encouraged to engage in purposeful and intentional play to explore and make sense of the world around them. Teachers provide a range of learning materials and resources that support children’s play such as blocks, puzzles, books, and art supplies.

“Inquiry is a central component of learning at St Andrew’s International School. Teachers encourage children to ask questions, explore, and investigate topics of interest, which helps to develop their curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

“[In] transdisciplinary learning, students make connections between different subject areas and real-world issues.

“Language development is a key focus in the Early Years. Teachers provide opportunities for children to develop their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills through a range of activities.

“A strong emphasis is placed on social and emotional development. Teachers support children’s emotional well-being by providing a nurturing and supportive environment, encouraging positive relationships with peers and adults, and promoting social skills, such as sharing, empathy, and cooperation,” said Azikiwe.

“We are developing lifelong learners with excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. Our students are also confident communicators and are able to express themselves in a variety of mediums; have a strong pre-reading and pre-writing background that takes them beyond ‘word callers’ (that you would see with traditional academic programs) and gives them the skills to decode unknown words, better understand harder vocabulary and comprehend texts.”

Azikiwe said through their program they have seen improved academic performance, enhanced creativity and imagination, improved social and emotional skills, reduced stress and anxiety and increased motivation and engagement.

“In contrast, an emphasis on reading, writing, and arithmetic at a very early age can be stressful and may not provide children with a well-rounded education,” said the vice principal and head of primary. “Pushing academic skills too early can lead to burnout, anxiety, and a lack of interest in learning later on. It is essential to strike a balance between academic skills and play-based learning in the early years to provide children with a developmentally appropriate and enriching educational experience. We have found that balance at St Andrew’s International School. Through our methods, students develop valuable thinking, communication, self-management, social and research skills far beyond what could be developed through rote learning.”

Azikiwe said children learn best through play and that it should be considered serious “work”.

“Hands-on discovery and play-based learning are crucial for their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development. Play is a natural and enjoyable way for children to learn and develop skills, such as problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration.”

She said hands-on discovery and play-based learning develops motor skills and coordination.

“When children engage in hands-on activities, they develop their motor skills, including fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.”

And that it builds social skills.

“Play-based learning provides opportunities for children to interact with peers, which can help them build social skills, such as sharing, taking turns, and cooperation.”

It also develops language and communication skills

“Through play, children can develop their language and communication skills by using vocabulary, expressing their thoughts, and engaging in conversations with others.”

It also fosters creativity and imagination

“Play-based learning provides opportunities for children to use their imaginations, explore new ideas, and be creative,” she said.

And that it also enables children to learn through trial and error.

“Hands-on discovery allows children to learn through trial and error, which can help them develop crucial problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.”