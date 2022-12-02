Funeral Service

for

Devon Ricardo moss, 47

A resident of Regency Park, Ferdinand drive will be held at Church of God Temple, Coconut Grove, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 3rd December, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Marie McDonald assisted by Rev. Lindo Wallace. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Abundant Life Road.

Predecease by Father: William Moss Sr.

He survived by Wife: Deidre Moss, 2 children: Aisia & Devon Moss Jr.; Mother & Indiana Paul. 3 brothers; Stefan & William Moss Jr. Barry Larrimore Sr. 4 sisters; Mary Knowles, Linda Larrimore, Charmaine Moss- Williams, Tiffany Moss. 2 Uncles; Barry McKinney, Garfield Thompson; 2 Aunts: Daisy Mackey & Carmen Rahming; Mother & Father in-law: George & Florrie Moss; 8 Brothers-in-law: Derek Williams, Daniel Cartwright, Sean, Craig, Coy, Terrell, Larnado Moss & Leading Seaman Cionn Harvey; 7 Sisters-in-law: Tesia Moss, Claydette Larrimore, Nadine, Karen, Tikel, Avae Moss & Nekita Moss- Harvey. 15 nephews; Michael Martin, Stephen Williams, Jethro Daxon, Barry Jr., Brisco & Byrun Larrimore, Jason & Jerniro Griffin, Keno Brennen Jr, Demal & Jamal Cartwright, Sean Jr, Ethan, Tashaun & T’kyrie Moss; 19 nieces; Mickell, Martin, Lavanna Rolle, Derenique Williams, Greoria, Shander, Alexandria, Shadaya Knowels, Mia & Aria Moss, Kyashonna & Kyeshanna Louis, Anishka Dean, Danielle Cartwright, Janae Griffin, Chole’ & Chaya, Shaunte’ & Anae Moss.

Grand Aunts; Virginia Mackey, Grand Uncle; Newman Mackey. 6 Grand Nieces: Ashanti & Paris Martin, Aaliyah, Darsonique Mackey, London Esty & Janiyah Griffin; 5 Grandnephews: Anton, Jayden, Jayquan Martin, Barry Larrimore III & Javon Griffin: 3 Great-grandnieces: Nevaeh Butler, Brianna Rahming & Bernique Larrimore; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 2nd December, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 3rd December, 2022 10:00 a.m. until service time.