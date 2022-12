Diana Colebrook, 44

a resident of Market Street, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday 14th December ,2022

She is survived by her father: Henry Colebrook; daughter: Asia Colebrook, 3 sons Kareem Whyms, Dársena Colebrook, Jayden Jacques; grandchild: Khamari Whyms; aunt: Marine Burrows; along with host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at later date.