DEATH NOTICE

Diana Ethelyn Thompson, age 66 of St. Paul Street, Chippingham, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, August 11, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: Theria, Toya, Tashana, Yasmine Thompson and Torrell Rolle; Sisters: Leslie, Lynette, Lydia Isaacs and Lorraine Dames; Brothers: James, Edward and Mark Thompson; 12 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, Numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will announced at a later date.