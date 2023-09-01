DEATH NOTICE

Diane Margaret Wallace age 68 years of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Lawerance, David, Lester & Kasim Wallace; siblings: Caleb Gibson & Marsha Nottage; twenty grandchildren anda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.