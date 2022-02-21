Diggiss: Plan for another COVID wave

While he noted that Doctors Hospital is seeing fewer COVID patients, Dr. Charles Diggiss, the hospital’s CEO, said it’s important to plan for the possibility of another wave.

He noted that some Asian countries are already battling a fifth wave of cases.

“We’re seeing less and less of COVID disease,” Diggiss said.

“The question is, for us, what does the situation in places like Hong Kong or Korea mean when you’re talking fifth wave, possibly? Would that mean that in our near future, we should continue to be vigilant and prepare ourselves?”

He continued, “Frankly, as described by some of these locations, they believe they’re into another wave or another surge and some have been calling it a fifth.

“Regardless of what number you give it, if there is a problem somewhere in the world that’s seeing a significant number of infections hospitalizations and death, then it’s really important for us to continue to pay attention to that because we don’t have any closed borders.”

COVID cases and hospitalizations have been significantly lower in The Bahamas in recent weeks, as the curve of the fourth wave was flattened.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Health relaxed several restrictions in light of the improving COVID situation in-country.

The fourth wave, which began in December and is believed to have been largely driven by the more contagious but less severe Omicron variant, brought record case numbers.

However, hospitalizations and deaths appear to have been notably less than those seen in the third wave last year, when Diggiss said Doctors Hospital was overwhelmed with patients.