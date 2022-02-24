Dinishai Ferguson

age 27

A resident of step Street, Fox Hill, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, 21st February, 2022.

Memories will forever be cherished by her mother Monique Ferguson, step father: Samuel Grant, special friend: Jeno Jean Smith, Aunts: Crystal Ferguson, Claudine Goodman, and Agetha; two sisters: Anastasia Smythe, JasNique Ingraham, two brothers: Albert Ferguson and Stephaen Smythe, Uncles: Anthony Seymour, Bruce and Jonnie Ferguson and Austin Goodman; The Neurologist staff of dialysis: Dr. Freddie Smith, Brenette Smith & Nurse Delva, The housekeeping Staff of PMH and the whole ICU staff along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.