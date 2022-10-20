State Recognized Funeral Service for the late Diocesan Bishop Ellis Farrington, OBE, CM, JP 88 years of Cargill Creek, Andros, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at Transformation Ministries, Dignity Gardens. Presiding Bishop Theodore Brooks, Pentecostal Assemblies of The World. Interment will take place in Cargill Creek Public Cemetery, Cargill Creek, Andros on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

Bishop Farrington was preceded in death by his Daughter: Victoria Farrington Mackey; Brother: Suffragan Bishop Bruce Farrington; Daughter-in-Law: Kayla Farrington; Grand Daughter: Misty Whyms.

Waiting to join him in glory are Wife: Mother Daisy Farrington; Children: Carolyn Farrington, Philip Farrington, Minister Rosalie Farrington-Wilkinson, Suffragan Bishop Dr. Sharon Rolle, District Elder Ellis Farrington (Chief Petty Officer RBDF, Senior Deputy Director), Evangelist Sharmie Farrington (Attorney-at-Law Former Data Protection Commissioner of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas), Suffragan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington (Professional Engineer P.E.) Pastor Derek Farrington (Professional Engineer P.E.) Arnette Farrington, Kenwood Farrington, Kirkwood Farrington and District Elder Dr. Roosevelt Kamiller Whyms (Licensed Real Estate Developer & Broker & Licensed Environmentalist); Sons-in-Law: Suffragan Bishop Paul Rolle and Omar Austin; Daughters-in-Law: Evangelist Deserene Farrington, Elder Nina Farrington, Elder Dr. Gezel Farrington, Evangelist Melissa Farrington, and Danay Parvancci Farrington, Retired Nurse Carolyn Whyms; Grand Children: Javon (Asteen) Rolle, Roshanda Farrington, Shankayon Curtis, Maxjaneo Farrington, Shaquille Farrington, Reagan Wilkinson, Kennedy Wilkinson, David Mackey, Demetri (Raenya) Mackey, Minister D’Enae (Adrian) Austin, Minister Veronique (Isaac) Neely, Ellis Farrington Jr. (Attorney-at-Law), Elishae Farrington, Asia Austin, Anthony Farrington Jr., Mark Farrington, Aaron Farrington, Derek Farrington Jr., Daija Farrington, Deron Farrington, Dejorn Farrington, Samara Mitchell, Ian Farrington, Ian Farrington, Mariangelie Farrington, Tanahiri Farrington, Gabriela Farrington, Solei Farrington, Stanlee Whyms, Sidney Whyms, Vernay Whyms, Tevin Whyms, Ashley Whyms, Kamiller Whyms, Ronald Whyms, Marva Whyms, Cember Whyms, Rashae Whyms, Raheem Whyms; Great Grandchildren: Jae Rolle, Dior Mackey, Liam McClain, Alex and Alexis Saunders, Sky’la and Cai Farrington, Cree, Cianne, Candence and Chase Curtis; Brother: Leroy Weir; Sister: Eucharist Minister Paula Mae Meadows; Brother-in-Law: Lay Minister Harold Meadows of Miami Florida; Sisters-in-Law: Leanna Weir, Amanda Bain, Madeline Mackey, Blooming Mackey; Aunts-in- Law: Mother Agnes Leadon and Mrs. Glovina Neymour; Adopted Children: Hon. Glenyss Hanna Martin, Wendal King, Lawrean McPhee, V. Theresa Burrows, Gregory Stewart, Penn Donny Petty, Malketta Smith, Patricia Davis, James and Rose Rolle; Adopted Brothers: Pastor Leroy Hanna and Wenzel Hanna; Adopted Sister: Gwen Hanna Lewis; Nieces/ Nephews: Deaconess Ellamae Cooper, Pastor Earnestine Small, Nurse Roslyn Rolle, Lynden Farrington, Lauretta Marshall, Evangelist Stacy Taylor, Wanda Thompson, Carla Ogletree, Dr. Leander Farrington, Cardinal Farrington and Deacon Tyrone Mackey, Jason Weir, Superintendent Darrel Weir, Denise Weir, Pastor Brenda Clarke, Minister Delmar Ferguson, Monique Robinson, Sherell Crum, Dr. Natasha Meadows, Melissa Smith, Julian, Norris, Clayton, Ronald, Israel, Wilfred, Henry, Austin, Simon, Lincoln, John, and Pastor Carlton Mackey; Franklyn, Alfred, Theodore, and Bradley Davis; Edison, Deon, and Minister Adrian Duncombe; Luther, and Jollen; Hermon, Dennis, Taras, Raynor, Renaldo Bain; Harold and Charles Wilson; and Calvin Jones Shirlene, Rozena, Sheila and Joanne Mackey; Anita, Minerva and Maggie Wilson; Patrice and Mabel Bain; Carolyn Robinson, Pearlene Smith, Pastor Annamae Duncombe, Olive Harris, Geraldine Mackey, Nurse Linda Johnson, Tammy Triolo, Nyoka Duncombe, Harriet Benoit, Malketta Smith, Patricia Davis, Betty Wilson, Brenda Bannister, Stephanie Brown, Karen Melenon, Beverly Clarke, Deborah Bomar, Pastor Natasha Miller, Kimberlyn Darville, Doris Anderson, Alexis Lewis, Georgiann Carroll and Artest Williams; Special Friends: Mildred ‘Titi’ Anderson, Isabela Nesbitt, Mother Helen Rolle, Edna Leadon, Evangelist Mary Hanna, Pastor Betty Hanna, Deacon Adolphus and Sherell Leadon, Mother Gloria Dawkins, Sister Shirley Rolle, District Elder Linford Williams, Mabel Stubbs, Rev. Leslie Duncombe, The Edgecombe family, Bishop Sherman Meritt of Tennessee, USA, Bishop George Austin of Alabama, USA, Bishop Horace Smith, M.D. of Illinois Chicago, USA, Bishop Ronald Young, Bishop Barrington Smith of Canada, Bishop James Newry, Pastor Johnathan & Prophetess Natasha Fraser & family, Pachely Forbes & Family, Marietta Scavella & family, Elder Lorene Johnson & family, Tommy & Patricia Rolle, Elder Norris and Sandy Mackey, Transformation Ministries International Group of Churches & Bowen Sound Andros Pentecostal Church families and the entire Andros District Council (PAW); Other Relatives & Friends: The entire extended Farrington family, the entire extended Leadon family, the entire extended Hanna Family, the entire extended Mackey Family, the entire extended Neymour family, Olga Seymour and the entire extended Seymour, the entire extended Brown family, the entire extended Duncombe family, the entire extended Bain family, the Anderson family, the Nesbitt family, the McKenzie family, Yvonne Russell & family, the Zonicle family, Sybil Neymour & family, Apostle Dorinda Dean, the Coakley family, the Seymour family, Idella McKenzie & family, the Braynen family, the Canter family, the Thompson family, the Hinsey family, Bishop Samuel Mackey and family, Apostle Dorinda Dean and family, Henry Bain & family, Elder Elon Anderson & family, Oswald Poitier and Sabrina Poitier, Pastor Harold Mackey & Family, Harold Braynen & Family, Deacon Clyde & Charlene Duncombe, George and Carolyn Rodgers, Mabel Stubbs, Teacher Doris Adderley, Gloria Johnson & Family, Richard & family, Deaconess Cinderella Hinsey and family, Suffragan David and Lady Ivy Higgs, Suffragan Christopher & Lady Melony Minnis & family, Suffragan Bishop Ezekiel Munnings & Lady Paulette Munnings, Suffragan Bishop Stephen Adderley & family, District Elder Troy Mott & family, District Elder Charles Anderson & family, District Elder Warren Duncombe & family, Pastor Olive Curtis & family, Pastor Arnold Nesbitt & family, Evangelist Idamae Nesbitt & family, Pastor Newton Hamilton & family, Rev. Leon Hinsey and family, Pastor Nathaniel Pratt and the entire Pratt family, Bishop Charles Malcolm Rolle & family, Bishop David Braynen & family, Brendamae Wilson and family, Oma Rolle & family, Kenrear McPhee, Chinique McPhee, Jason McPhee, Remelda Been, Darnell Curry, Annie Pinder, Philip McKenzie, Tanya Russell, Ian Mitchell, the entire Cargill Creek, the entire Behring Point Community, the entire Bowen Sound Community, the entire Fresh Creek Community, the entire Calabash Bay Community, the entire Love Hill Community, the entire Central, South & North Andros Communities, The BTCC Andros District Council, The churches of the 39th Episcopal District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Prelate Bishop Theodore Brooks & the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) family, The Apostolic Community, Hon. Philp Brave Davis & Mrs. Davis & the Progressive Liberal Party, Dame Maguerite Pindling, Hon. Leon Lundy, Member of Parliament for South Andros, Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Member of Parliament for Englerston, Andros PLP Stalwarts, Dr. Nicholas Fox (the best doctor in the World!), Island Dimension family, Jireh Manna Productions family, Farr Construction family, PSF Construction family and the Farrington Foundation.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Sir Lynden Pindling Centre (Gambier House), Farrington Road on Tuesday October 25th, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bishop Farrington will lie in repose on Wednesday October 26th, 2022 at Transformation Ministries, Dignity Gardens from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday October 27th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.