Funeral service for the late Dion Bernis Strachan aged 63 of Bay Lily Drive, Seabreeze Estates, will be held on Friday, 24th March 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Methodist Church, Churchill Avenue. Officiating will be Rev. Ricardo Burrows.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Lynda Christine Strachan (née Johnson); Daughter: Brittany-Dioni P.A. Strachan; Son: Marino C.A. (Allison) Strachan of Canada; Grandchildren: Michaela and Judah Strachan; Mother: Marina Allerdyce Strachan; Mother-in-law: Pandora Johnson; Sisters: Constance (Steve) Deveaux of Florida, & Veronica Strachan of Florida; Brother: Troy (Susan) Stubbs of Atlanta; Adopted Sisters: Sheryl Yvette Charlow, Marie Adderley of Florida, Gillian Bethell; Adopted Brothers: Mark (Velinciamae) Dillett, Calnan (Sharon) Weech, Merrit (Charlene) Storr, Hugh Clarke; Sisters-in-law: Stephanie and Deborah Johnson; Brother-in-law: Stephen (Janet) Johnson; Aunts: Gardenia Hepburn & Family, Eulamae Symonette, Diana (Gary) Ingraham, Maedawn (Wilson) Cooper; Uncles: Kingsley (Iverine) Cooper, Walton (Willamae) Cooper, Otis Cooper Jr., Carlton (Debbie) Cooper; Nieces: Verona (James) Holder of Hawaii, Alicia Deveaux of Florida; Nephews: Nolan (Paula) Bullen, Caswell (Cassandra) Goodman of California, Stephen (Stefani) Deveaux of Florida, Sheldon (Brittany) Byron of Florida; Grandnieces & Nephews: Jalen, Justin, Vyaari Holder, Bless Deveaux, Cassia Goodman, Imani Deveaux, Elio, Noon Byron; Numerous Godchildren including: Andret John, Calynn Thurston, Inderia Martin, Shevon Dillett, David Stuart, and AJ; Adopted Children: Richee Johnson, Tylitha Thurston, Skyler Deveaux, Tenneille Bain, Erin Adderley, Nelson Strachan Jr., Terry Archer II and numerous others; Numerous Relatives & Friends: From Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, Long Island, Atlanta, California, Florida and Hawaii including: The Johnson, Thompson, Cooper, Minnis & Hamilton Families, John Deleveaux & Family, Glenys Hanna-Martin & Family, Vivian Miller & Family, Desiree McCartney & Family, Miriam Manigault & Family, Debbie Ferguson & Family, Leonard Roker & Family, Edgar Moxey & Family, Geniece Bastian & Family, Ricardo Pearce & Family, Chef Missick & Family, Rev. Ricardo Burrows & Family, Rev. Dr. Philip Stubbs & Family, Rev. Jevon Neely & Family, Deaconess Almena Bethell & Family, Deaconess Sharon Williams & Family, Deaconess Pamela Brice & Family, Deacon Donald Cash & Family, Goddie Gloria Rolle & Family, Garfield McPhee & Family, Sheila Williams & Family, Ruby Knowles & Family, Phillip & Arneta Clarke & Family, Gwen McIntosh & Family, Gary & Ruth Smith & Family, Rosalie Hall & Family, Thirza Dean & Family, Judith Turnquest & Family, Brenda Lockhart & Family, Ascension Methodist Church Family, St. Michael’s Methodist Church Family, Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church, and many others too numerous to mention. Caregivers: Pat Moxey & Staff, Marie Jean & Abbot, Shanique Williams and the Doctors & Nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital.

It was not intentional if you were inadvertently not included, but we the family of Dion really appreciated your prayers, telephone calls and visits over the years.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday, 23rd March 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday, 24th March 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Cremation will follow.