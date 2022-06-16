Death Notice

For

Dionisio Lafayette Hepburn, 33

of sea link drive South beach , Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 11th June 2022.

Left to mourn his loving memories are his Wife: Marcia Hepburn; Children: Philip Moncur, Terrinique, Renaldo, Dionsio Jr., DeJano, and Alex Hepburn; Mother: Kevamae Hepburn; Brothers: Renaldo, Kevano, and Shaquille Hepburn; Aunts: Dorothy Sturrup, Thelma Sturrup, Patrice Vilvert; Uncles: Harrison, Darren and Kevin Sturrup, Aaron Wilson, Dwight and Anthony Hepburn, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.