Obituaries

Dionisio  Lafayette Hepburn

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 16, 2022
0 85 Less than a minute

Death Notice 

For

Dionisio  Lafayette Hepburn, 33

of sea link drive South beach , Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday   11th June  2022.

Left to mourn his loving memories are his  Wife: Marcia Hepburn; Children: Philip Moncur, Terrinique, Renaldo, Dionsio Jr., DeJano, and Alex Hepburn; Mother: Kevamae Hepburn; Brothers: Renaldo, Kevano, and Shaquille Hepburn; Aunts: Dorothy Sturrup, Thelma Sturrup, Patrice Vilvert; Uncles: Harrison, Darren and Kevin Sturrup, Aaron Wilson, Dwight and Anthony Hepburn, along with a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

May his soul rest in eternal peace. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 16, 2022
0 85 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Delia Louise Roxbury

Delia Louise Roxbury

June 16, 2022
Photo of Ms. Arabella Forbes

Ms. Arabella Forbes

June 16, 2022
Photo of Deon Sampson

Deon Sampson

June 16, 2022
Photo of Timmy Saunders

Timmy Saunders

June 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker