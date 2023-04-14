DIR: Foreigners need business licenses to operate short-term rentals

Acting Controller of the Department of Inland Revenue Shunda Strachan said on Wednesday that while Bahamians do not currently need a business license to operate short-term rentals, foreigners do.

She explained that some short-term rental owners have registered as a business, but there are others who rent past 45 days that are not considered short term, and who also offer more amenities than just a room.

“What we’re seeing is a trend that they’re going beyond the scope of just short-term rental,” said Strachan.

“We’re seeing individualsare renting cars. So you have private plates, not SD… They have someone who’s a private chef for them. They have pleasure vessels. So we’re seeing that spill off going into different areas, and the formula for that needs to be regulated. So that is our concern.”

She added: “They see a picture of someone who says that they are the property manager. The property manager doesn’t even live in The Bahamas. The phone contact number is a Whatsapp number in the United States.

“They have easy digital access into the building by code. So there’s no interaction and most of the time the transaction happens before they come here.”

The DIR has asked all short-term rentals in The Bahamas to register on the DIR’s portal, so that the industry can begin to be properly regulated.

Strachan said though the industry will likely be taxed in some way in the future, right now the DIR wants to simply regulate it through the registration process. She said more than 7,000 have already registered.

According to Strachan, some profiles advertising stays in The Bahamas amount to false advertising. She said those are the kinds of things the DIR wants to protect against.

“We need to regulate that industry. Because I don’t know if you’re noticing online, social media, again, where we’ve seen where you have the advertisement for a palatial location, beach front. And when the unsuspecting guests get there, it’s like, what is this? So we do need to regulate the industry,” said Strachan. “It’s not regulated right now, and government really needs to know what it needs to do to help that industry out.”

She said the information through the registration process is needed in order to make the industry safe, as well as for the government to consider where more infrastructure needs to be placed to support the growth in tourism numbers.