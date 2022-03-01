Dire warning on climate change

If drastic and immediate action is not taken globally to reduce the severity of climate change, small island states like The Bahamas would bear the brunt of a host of social and economic issues that will drive migration to other regions, according to a new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations.

The report noted that in some communities that are dependent on coral reef systems for livelihoods, vulnerability “may exceed adaptation limits” long before 2100, even with a low greenhouse gas emission pathway.

“The impacts of climate change on vulnerable low-lying and coastal areas present serious threats to the ability of land to support human life and livelihoods,” the report read.

“Climate-related migration is expected to increase, although the drivers and outcomes are highly context-specific and insufficient evidence exists to estimate numbers of climate-related migrants now and in the future.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the report as “an atlas of human suffering and damning indictment of failed climate leadership”.

“I know people everywhere are anxious and angry,” Guterres said in a tweet yesterday.

“I am too.”

While the 2015 Paris Agreement saw world leaders commit to efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the globe is presently on track to warm by somewhere between 2°C and 3°C by 2100.

In a press release issued yesterday, the IPCC noted that the world faces “unavoidable multiple climate hazards” over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C.



“Even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible,” it said.

“Risks for society will increase, including to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements.”



The IPCC said climate resilient development is “already challenging at current warming levels”.



“It will become more limited if global warming exceeds 1.5°C,” it said.



“In some regions, it will be impossible if global warming exceeds 2°C. This key finding underlines the urgency for climate action, focusing on equity and justice.”

Impacts



The report noted that The Bahamas is among those places that have already seen some of the devastating impacts of climate change in recent years, pointing to Hurricane Dorian, which laid waste to parts of Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019.

Aside from the loss of life and property, the report noted that biodiversity is being impacted by stronger and more frequent tropical cyclones.

While in the Caribbean region some species are highly resilient and recover relatively quickly, the report noted that relatively fast recovery rates do not reflect the reality of intensifying storms.

“They do not reflect the impacts of increasingly intense events such as Hurricane Dorian (2019), which resulted in almost complete inundation of several low-lying islands of The Bahamas from storm surges,” it read.

“Severe weather events also have indirect effects on islands’ biodiversity — interacting synergistically with other stressors, such as increased invasion by non-native species and land-use change.”

The report also cited Ragged Island’s experience with Hurricane Irma in 2017 as an example of the cultural loss that results from worsening tropical cyclones.

“The unquantifiable and highly localized cultural losses resulting from climate drivers are less researched and less acknowledged in policy than physical and economic losses,” it read.

“In The Bahamas, prolonged displacement of the entire population of Ragged Island following Hurricane Irma (2017) highlighted the cultural losses that can result from climate-induced displacement from ancestral homelands.

“Threats to identity, sense of place and community cohesion resulted from displacement, although all were important foundational features of the islanders’ self-initiated rehabilitation efforts and eventual return.”

The two storms are just a part of what the report highlighted is to come for small islands, which are “increasingly affected by increases in temperature, a larger proportion of the most intense tropical cyclones, storm surges, droughts, changing precipitation patterns, sea-level rise, coral bleaching, and invasive species”.

The report noted that sea-level rise, combined with “projected changes in the wave climate”, will rapidly increase flooding in small islands, and tropical cyclones will remain the main driver of flooding in the Caribbean Sea.

It also noted that coastal land loss, due to sea-level rise, increased extreme precipitation, and increased aridity, has already contributed to food and water insecurities that will become “more acute in many places”.

“Coastal cities and rural communities on small islands have been already impacted by sea-level rise, heavy precipitation events, tropical cyclones and storm surges,” the report read.

“Climate change is also affecting settlements and infrastructure, health and well-being, water and food security, and economies and culture, especially through compound events.

“These changes are a major concern for small islands given that a high percentage of their population, infrastructure and economic assets are located in the low elevation coastal zone of below 10 meters’ elevation.”

Barriers and

constraints

While severe coral bleaching has already been observed in many small islands, the report noted that, under future climate scenarios, some small islands will experience severe bleaching on an annual basis before 2040.

“Above 1.5°C, globally, inclusive of small islands, it is projected there will be further loss of 70 to 90 percent of reef-building corals, with 99 percent of corals being lost under warming of 2°C or more above the pre-industrial period.”

The report also noted that continued degradation of the terrestrial and marine ecosystems of small islands, as a result of human impact, “will amplify the vulnerability of island peoples to climate change impacts”.

“New studies highlight large population reductions with an extinction risk of 100 percent for endemic species within insular biodiversity hot spots including within the Caribbean, Pacific and Sundaland regions by 2100 for more than 3°C warming.

“Ecosystem degradation is likely to decrease the provision of resources to the millions of people inhabiting small islands, resulting in impacts upon settlements and infrastructure, food and water security, health, economies, culture, and migration.”

The report warned that small island states need investment in capacity building and adaptation strategies urgently, but face “barriers and constraints which hinder the implementation of adaptation responses”.

The barriers and constraints could result from governance issues, a lack of financial and human resources.

“Additionally, institutional and legal systems are often inadequately prepared for managing adaptation strategies such as large-scale settlement relocation and other planned and/or autonomous responses to climate risks,” the report read.

The involvement of stakeholders with differing agendas and priorities also complicates the issue, the report noted.

“In The Bahamas, private properties have significant say in how and what adaptation measures they decide to pursue and are not well regulated, with the tourism sector in particular dominated mainly by external investors,” it noted.

A lack of education and awareness around climate change also hinders climate change adaptation efforts.

“In The Bahamas, cultural background, income and education levels impact the extent that people are aware of climate risks,” the report read.

The report also found that some efforts to protect coastlines will prove ineffective, noting the use of seawalls and hard shoreline structures that “shift problems of shoreline erosion and lowland inundation elsewhere”.

“Hard structures for coastal protection will become increasingly ineffective in the future, demonstrating the need for adaptation along most island coasts to become more transformative than has been the case over the past few decades,” it noted.

“In The Bahamas, it has been suggested that coastal protection structures and strategies are implemented through ‘a rather piecemeal approach of single projects and small patches, partially resulting in maladaptation by further increasing processes of erosion’.”

However, the report maintained that some things can be done to build resilience and improve adaptation outcomes, including better governance and legal reforms; improving justice, equity and gender considerations; building human resource capacity; increased finance and risk transfer mechanisms; education and awareness programs; increased access to climate information; adequately downscaled climate data and embedding indigenous knowledge and local knowledge, as well as integrating cultural resources into decision-making.

The IPCC called for accelerated action to address the issue of climate change and limit the extent of the warming.

“To avoid mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure, ambitious, accelerated action is required to adapt to climate change, at the same time as making rapid, deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions,” it noted in its press release.

“So far, progress on adaptation is uneven and there are increasing gaps between action taken and what is needed to deal with the increasing risks.

“…These gaps are largest among lower-income populations.”