Direct from Italy flights resume

After a four-year absence, the Italians are back.

Neos Airline’s direct flight from Milan, Italy, returned to Grand Bahama on Thursday, bringing 105 passengers, much to the delight of tourism stakeholders.

Passengers disembarked from the 10-hour flight, cleared customs and immigration, and were greeted with Junkanoo as Ministry of Tourism Grand Bahama Office representatives welcomed their arrival.

“Today, we see the return of a direct flight from Italy which represents a wonderful experience of Grand Bahama turning around,” said newly appointed General Manager of the Grand Bahama Tourism Office Nuvolari Chotoosingh.

“The last time this flight came to the island was in 2019, prior to Dorian and the pandemic. So, having this flight back is good news.”

Neos will operate weekly flights into Grand Bahama every Thursday until September 7.

While the number of passengers on the inaugural flight may seem low, Chotoosingh said it is expected that the numbers will grow as the season progresses.

“We had a group of tour operators come in prior to the flight and they were very happy with the product we have on the island,” he said.

“The European market loves the soft adventures Grand Bahama has to offer and we believe that this will continue to benefit the island, and we will see the numbers go up.”

Chotoosingh said the tourism ministry’s intense promotional missions throughout Europe and the United States are expected to yield great results for the country and the island in terms of air and cruise arrivals.

Speaking of the most recent mission, when Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper and a delegation traveled to Los Angeles, Chotoosingh said while the focus was on New Providence, the ministry expects the push to benefit Grand Bahama, too.

“Hopefully, some of those passengers who go to New Providence will come over to the island,” he said.

The Italian visitors will spend the week at the all-inclusive Viva Wyndham Club Fortuna.

General Manager Gianluca Nurchis said the Italians’ arrival is great news for the hotel.

“We have about 90 of the 105 passengers [who] came in and we are very excited, because after the hurricane and the pandemic, the hotel is still recovering,” Nurchis said.

He said every flight from Italy to Grand Bahama proves that business is increasing, not only for Club Fortuna, but for the island.

“The first ray of light was Sunwing and now, finally, the Italians are back,” he said.

“The Italians have high expectations because The Bahamas is an exotic place in the minds of the Europeans – endless summers, beautiful beaches and friendly people. We are trying to do our best to establish this relationship in the Italian market that can last year-round.”

As Sunwing is expected to return for the winter season with flights from Canada and the addition of Neos’ Milan flights, Nurchis said, “Things are looking good for the hotel and the island.”

As it relates to the hotel’s occupancy, Nurchis said it is currently around 90 percent and will be that way throughout the summer.

“That is fantastic for us because the higher the occupancy, the more jobs we have for Grand Bahamians,” he said.

Nurchis, who joined the Club Fortuna team on Grand Bahama only a month ago, said he loves the island and is very excited about the future.

“I was here 12 years ago on a cruise ship and did not think I would be back,” he said.

“However, I got this opportunity and I am looking forward to bringing back pre-hurricane and pandemic levels to the resort.”