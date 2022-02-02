Disgust at high level of violence 

Dear Editor,

I am disturbed and, even more, disgusted by the rampant acts of violence against our women and girls. We ended 2021 with the horrific and unnecessary death of four-year-old Baby Bella, the gruesome attack on a wife and mom, another attack on an unidentified woman that was caught on camera, among the multitude of others that didn’t make the news.

Yet, here we are, closing out the first month of a new year with the shocking and sudden death of Claudette Capron, a woman who got caught in the crossfire while attending a prayer meeting, another appalling attack on yet another woman of our soil and, most recently, yet another killing of a young mother.

Why? Why are some of our Bahamian men so quick to anger and even quicker to take this anger out on their female counterparts and children?

Although violence should never be the answer, if it must, whatever happened to beating someone their own size? Or, even better, beating themselves and the demons they must be fighting daily?

Speak to someone; get things off your chest; clear your conscience; confess your sins; turn the other cheek; call the police; walk away to “cool off”.

With the amount of anger men like these are filled with, the above suggestions, I’m sure, are much easier said than done but something other than violence must be the first resort.

Many always wonder what kind of mother raises men like this, who find it so easy to beat on their female partners and defenseless children but others, like myself, wonder what role the father played in these men’s lives.

Single mothers can only do so much yet the blame always falls on them – fathers, step up! Raise your sons, and your daughters.

Every boy needs a positive role model/father figure in their lives. With the way things are going, it seems like the “scared straight” tactic shouldn’t only be for boys/teenagers but for these adult males with anger issues, who call themselves “men”. Seek help.

I end with a portion of the song, “Keep Your Head Up” by the late prolific rapper, Tupac:

And since we all came from a woman,

Got our name from a woman and our game from a woman,

I wonder why we take from our women,

Why we rape our women, do we hate our women?

I think it’s time to kill for our women,

Time to heal our women, be real to our women.

— Nasia Colebrooke