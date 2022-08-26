Dismal exam results persist

Only 12.9 percent or 633 of the 4,906 candidates who sat the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations in 2022 received a C or higher in at least five subjects, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Education yesterday.

Last year, 5,147 students sat the exams and only 550 (or 10.6 percent) received at least a C in five or more subjects.

Of the students who sat BGCSEs this year, 392, or 7.99 percent received a C or higher in English, mathematics and a science subject.

Nine hundred and fifty-two students, or 19.4 percent, achieved a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects. Last year, 875 achieved the same.

More than 83 percent of the grades awarded this year ranged from A to E. The Ministry of Education said this is “now becoming the recurring accomplishment”.

“This percentage is a slight increase and is comparable to previous years,” the ministry said in a press release.

“There are significant increases at A through C. In fact, A, at 10.38 percent, is the highest for this period.

“More importantly, it is also an incredible accomplishment to have 52.66 percent of the grades being awarded to candidates ranging from A to C.”

In total, 13.53 percent of grades achieved in 2022 were Bs; 28.75 percent were Cs; 19.55 percent were Ds; 11.37 percent were Es; 7.13 percent were Fs; 5.39 percent were Gs and 3.9 percent were Us.

The U grade indicates that a student failed to show any positive achievement in the subject.

In the BGCSEs, 17,546 grades were awarded — a 2.03 percent decrease compared to 17,909 in 2021.

Of the 27 subjects tested, improvements were noted in 11 subjects.

These include art and design B, chemistry, combined science, English language, food and nutrition, French, geography, history, literature, keyboarding skills and religious studies.

“Similar to last year, females continue to out-perform males, receiving higher percentages at A to C and lower percentages at D to U,” said Director of Education Marcellus Taylor.

“Contrary to the females’ performance, the percentage for males decreased at A and B while the percentages for females increased.

“On the other hand and positively for males, the percentage at G decreased when compared to last year. The percentage for females increased.

“Negatively, percentages at U increased for males and females. This increase has had a negative impact on the overall performance of BGCSE.”

Taylor said there were improved performances at some public and private schools on Abaco, Andros, Bimini, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Inagua, Mayaguana and New Providence.

BJC

The 9,571 students who sat the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) represented a decrease of 0.23 percent compared to last year.

In the BJC, 35,340 grades were awarded in 2022, compared to 34,622 in 2021.

Mathematics and English language were the two most heavily subscribed subjects, with 75.95 percent of candidates taking mathematics and 66.30 percent taking English language.

A little more than 86 percent of students achieved grades between A and F.

A total of 1,361 candidates, or 14.22 percent of the overall candidature, received a grade of C or higher in at least five subjects.

A total of 1,849 candidates, or 19.32 percent of all the candidates, achieved a minimum of grade D in at least five subjects.

One thousand, three hundred and forty-nine candidates, or 14.09 percent of the total candidature, achieved at least a C in mathematics, English, and a science subject.

In total, 10.60 percent of grades achieved were As; 17.28 percent were Bs; 20.94 percent were Cs; 15.96 percent were Ds; 12.70 percent were Es; 8.78 percent were Fs; 5.82 percent were Gs and 7.91 percent were Us.

Of the 13 subjects tested, improvements were noted in eight subjects.

These include mathematics, general science, health science, family and consumer science, Spanish, French, literature and technical drawing.