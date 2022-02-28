Disney Cruise Line crew member fined $500 for punching his shipmate on Castaway Cay

A Filipino crew member of a Disney Cruise Line was on Friday fined for punching one of his shipmates.

Vincent Mancao, 39, pleaded guilty to causing harm to Jefferson Pineda at Castaway Cay on February 22 at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Prosecutor Inspector Timothy Bain told the court Mancao confronted Pineda after he made fun of him after he was reprimanded because his chores were not done properly.

During the confrontation, Mancao hit Pineda in the head several times. Pineda was taken to hospital for an assessment and his injuries were not life-threatening, the court heard.

Police arrested Mancao and, during a subsequent interview, Mancao claimed that he had hit Pineda accidentally.

McKinney fined Mancao $500 or three months in prison. Additionally, he ordered him to pay Pineda $300 or spend one month in prison.

The money was paid, resulting in Mancao’s release.