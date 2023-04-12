Disney to host vendor and supplier fairs for Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) is hosting vendor and supplier fairs in Rock Sound, Eleuthera and Nassau at the end of next week, in order to meet with Bahamian entrepreneurs and business owners who are interested in providing goods and services for the cruise line’s newest port of call at Lighthouse Point in Eleuthera, the company said in a press statement.

On April 21 and 22, DCL will be looking for those interested in supplying food and beverage, facilities and maintenance services, excursions, and transportation.

Interested vendors and suppliers are encouraged to sign up to attend through Disney’s online portal.

DCL’s Regional Public Affairs Director Joey Gaskins said in the statement that Disney has committed to ensuring Bahamian entrepreneurs will benefit from the Lighthouse Point project, especially Eleuthera natives.

“These events are a part of our latest effort to include Bahamians in the economic opportunities the Lighthouse Point development will create,” said Gaskins.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with local entrepreneurs and business owners and sharing more about these opportunities.”

“The statement added: “During the vendor/supplier fairs, Disney teams will host business owners registered through the online portal in focused, direct one-on-one sessions. After completing the registration, additional event information, including times and locations, will be provided. A general orientation session will also be available for those who are unable to register in advance.

“Interested business owners can register using the online portal at https://disney.starssmp.com/BahamasSignIn.aspx.”

DCL’s Port Adventures and Recreation Senior Manager Hein Erasmus said the company is looking forward to the one-on-one discussions with business owners.

“We have had great success collaborating with Bahamian entrepreneurs who support our operations at Disney Castaway Cay, so we want to encourage innovative, local businesses of all sizes and stages of development to use our portal to register and to come out to learn about the opportunities available,” said Erasmus.

DCL is expected to open Lighthouse Point to guests in the summer of 2024.