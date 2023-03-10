Disney’s Eleuthera cruise port to open summer of 2024

Disney Cruise Line will open its new cruise port at Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera in the summer of next year, the cruise line said in a press statement released yesterday.

That statement explained that, as promised, citizens and residents of The Bahamas will have access to the Lighthouse Point property, though for “non-commercial purposes”.

It added that local tour operators will provide cultural tours beyond the property for Disney guests.

Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President Sharon Siskie said in the statement that Lighthouse Point will bring a new appreciation of The Bahamas to visitors.

“We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality. With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty,” said Siskie.

Disney Cruise Line said the new port of call will be created through collaboration with Bahamian artists and advisors and will be a “celebration of Bahamian culture brought to life with the quality and service of a Disney vacation”.

According to the statement, Lighthouse Point will be transformed into a beach escape designed for families that will be infused with Bahamian color and energy, and it will also be strong on conservation.

“When guests arrive to Lighthouse Point, they will be greeted by distinctive, sweeping architecture in bright, saturated hues — a bold style inspired by nature and created in partnership with local artists,” the statement explains.

“The curvilinear buildings will at first appear as Bahamian shells scattered along the shoreline. Upon closer inspection, guests will discover artistic expressions of the native flora and fauna of The Bahamas and the pageantry and history of Junkanoo parades.

“Throughout the destination, references to playful folklore characters will evoke the warmth and charm of the local culture.

“Respect for the environment is at the heart of the design. At least 90 percent of the destination’s electricity needs will be met by an onsite solar array, the pier was designed to avoid the need for dredging, and elevated walkways will help limit impact on the landscape.”

The statement explains that the destination will also feature a dedicated Bahamian art and culture pavilion.

“Public Affairs Director for Disney Cruise Line Joey Gaskins said in the release that with the infusion of Bahamian culture and art, Lighthouse Point will be a one-of-a-kind destination.

“As a Bahamian, I’m excited that guests will have a chance to learn more about our unique culture, history and natural environment,” said Gaskins.

“We are using sustainable designs that reflect elements of nature, and are incorporating the work of Bahamian artists that together will create an experience unlike anywhere in The Bahamas.”

Disney has set aside 190 acres of that property that will be donated to the government and people of The Bahamas, and will only develop 16 percent of the acreage it owns.