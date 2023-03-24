Disney’s itinerary for first Lighthouse Point cruise announced

Disney revealed in a press statement yesterday that it will begin sailing to its newest port of call in South Eleuthera, Lighthouse Point, in June of 2024 as part of a seven-night cruise.

According to the statement, that inaugural cruise will feature two stops at Lighthouse Point and one at Castaway Cay.

The first sailing will be June 8, the statement said, with an initial preview, three-night sailing on June 6, with limited access to some areas of the new destination.

“In June 2024, Disney Cruise Line will debut its newest Bahamian destination on the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point,” the statement said.

“Guests sailing aboard Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will discover a vibrant beach retreat designed with families in mind, infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry, and developed with a commitment to conservation at its core.

“A seven-night inaugural sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral, Florida, on June 8 will allow guests to be among the first to make a splash in the crystal-clear waters of this new destination at Lighthouse Point.

“This ultimate Disney Cruise Line island destination itinerary will feature two stops at Lighthouse Point and one day at Castaway Cay.”

After this initial sailing, Lighthouse Point will be be a port of call on Disney’s three-, four- and five-night itineraries to The Bahamas and Caribbean on the Disney Magic, the statement said.

“These itineraries will vary stops between Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay, with five special departures including both Disney Cruise Line island destinations,” the statement continued.

Disney has allowed for citizens and residents of The Bahamas to have access to the Lighthouse Point property for recreational purposes, and has also committed to providing space for Bahamian vendors on the property to sell high-quality Bahamian goods.

Disney has also committed to hiring Bahamians and working with tour operators on Eleuthera to take Disney guests on excursions outside of the Lighthouse grounds.

Disney said in an earlier statement announcing the upcoming opening that the new port of call will be created through collaboration with Bahamian artists and advisors and will be a “celebration of Bahamian culture brought to life with the quality and service of a Disney vacation”.

According to the statement, Lighthouse Point will be transformed into a beach escape designed for families that will be infused with Bahamian color and energy, and it will also be strong on conservation.

“When guests arrive to Lighthouse Point, they will be greeted by distinctive, sweeping architecture in bright, saturated hues — a bold style inspired by nature and created in partnership with local artists,” the statement explained.

“The curvilinear buildings will at first appear as Bahamian shells scattered along the shoreline. Upon closer inspection, guests will discover artistic expressions of the native flora and fauna of The Bahamas and the pageantry and history of Junkanoo parades.

“Throughout the destination, references to playful folklore characters will evoke the warmth and charm of the local culture.

“Respect for the environment is at the heart of the design. At least 90 percent of the destination’s electricity needs will be met by an onsite solar array, the pier was designed to avoid the need for dredging, and elevated walkways will help limit the impact on the landscape.”