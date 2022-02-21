Doctors Hospital: Practical steps can improve Family Island healthcare

Doctors Hospital CEO Dr. Charles Diggiss said there are practical steps that can be taken to improve health outcomes on Family Islands that lack physical resources.

His comments came weeks after a car accident on Long Island claimed the lives of three young men – Mandie Constantakis Jr., Manoli Constantakis and Trevon Roxbury.

Manoli Constantakis, who was still alive immediately following the accident, died the next day in Doctors Hospital, after waiting hours to be taken to New Providence for hospital care.

“We look at it in terms of what’s practical, what’s appropriate for that community, what can they own and what can we perpetuate and what can be sustained,” Diggiss said in an interview on Friday.

He said there must be a focus on educating providers and getting them advanced life support certification, as well as running code simulations every six months.

“That would give them an opportunity just to go through the practice,” Diggiss said.

“What would you do in the event that …?

“And that would be a way of keeping them in tune with what they need to be doing.

“Because, we know, in many communities, codes are very rare and so the importance of just periodic practice and keeping people familiar.”

However, many Family Islanders have raised concern over years of neglect, and called for improvements to the islands’ facilities.

Diggiss said that while that is important, it is not necessarily the first step.

“Our focus has to be on maintaining life at each step, not the flash,” he said.

“It’s tempting to say let’s put an advanced ambulance in the community.

“At some point, that may be important, but my contention is that’s not the first thing you want to do.

“The first thing you want to do is to recognize that, at any point, anywhere in a community, something significant can happen.”