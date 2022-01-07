Doja Cat rules the Atlantis

Doja Cat plays by her own rules, and didn’t deviate from that during her New Year’s Day performance at the Atlantis. She dropped the showstopping single “Rules” from her sophomore album “Hot Pink” to open her performance, and from then on it was the Doja Cat show.

She showed her range through a number of her popular hits to the delight of her fans on Saturday night during an hour long set at The Royal Deck, performing “Juicy” “Like That”, “Talk Dirty”, “Addiction”, “Bottom B**ch”, “Streets”, and “Say So” from her Hot Pink album.

Doja Cat also delved into singles from Planet Her, her third studio album, dropping the singles “Get Into It”, “Woman”, “Kiss Me More”, “You Right”, “Been Like This”, “Ain’t S**t” “Need to Know/Options”; as well as “Tia Tamera” from her 2018 debut studio album Amala.

As she belted her racy lyrics which contrasted with her naughty yet nice all-white ensemble, Doja Cat also upped the ante with provocative dance moves that left people in amazement. Her breathtaking performance did not disappoint on any front.

Doja Cat performed for an hour, but her fans still wanted more, as they ate up every gyration and lyric she spit out.

Doja Cat’s New Year’s Day performance during the festive New Year’s weekend at the Atlantis was jumpstarted with the Party Like a Royal event on Friday night to bring in the new year, and which featured Bond, an Australian/British quartet known for classic crossover and synth-pop.

The string quartet of Tania Davis and Eos Counsell on violin, Elspeth Hanson on viola and Gay-Yee Westerhoff on cello was electrifying during their almost hour-long set.

The Modern Gentlemen, the Los Angeles-based pop group that performs classic hits with a modern sound ran through a number of covers from ballads to uptempo songs.

The four-part harmony of members, Brian Brigham, Brandon Brigham, Landon Beard and Todd Fournier, covered songs that included “Play That Funky Music”, “I Wanna Rock with You”, “You Make Me Feel Brand New”, Let’s Stay Together”, “Shut Up and Dance” and “Celebration” considering they were performing up to the countdown to the new year, and ending their set with “Oh What a Night” at 11:57 p.m. to allow people to get themselves into place for the countdown to 2022 and prepare themselves for what was an absolutely amazing 10-minute fireworks display by “America’s first family of fireworks” – the Grucci Brothers International, who hold the Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks display.

The night sky over the Atlantis was transformed to the delight of patrons as bursts of light lit up the sky in an orchestrated symphony of color to cap off an amazing weekend of activities that also included DJ Cassidy and DJ Tony Okungbowa holding down the fort.