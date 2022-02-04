Domestic abuse victim in fear after man freed by mistake

A woman says she’s living in fear after court officials released her abusive ex-boyfriend by mistake.

The terrified woman told Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis that Wardick Burrows, who is supposed to be in prison, has been threatening her life.

She said that she’s so afraid that she had to change her address as she believed he would make good on his threat.

Until the woman showed up in court, the magistrate was of the mistaken belief that Burrows was in custody.

Burrows, 52, appeared in two courts on January 26 in relation to multiple complaints made by the woman.

He appeared before Rolle-Davis on two counts of unlawful entry. He was also charged with threats of death, threats of harm and causing damage.

He pleaded guilty to smashing the back windshield of the woman’s Honda Fit on January 22 and Rolle-Davis fined him $500 or one month in prison.

The magistrate remanded Burrows and adjourned the other counts against him to Monday, January 31.

Prosecutors say on October 20, 2021, Burrows went to the woman’s home on Rosedale Street and threatened to harm her.

Then, on December 6, 2021, Burrows broke into the woman’s home again, but this time he allegedly threatened to kill her.

On January 22, Burrows smashed the back windshield of the complainant’s Honda Fit, causing $500 in damage.

Burrows also pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed .45 pistol and six rounds of ammunition when he appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

She remanded Burrows to prison and deferred his sentencing to January 31 because the prosecutor did not have a copy of Burrows’ criminal record.

However, Burrows never went to prison due to a clerical error.

The court was unaware of his release and kept sending orders to the prison for his attendance.